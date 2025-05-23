Peak Claims Group Partners with Canopy Weather to Enhance Peak Triage Platform

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peak Claims Group, a leading independent claims management firm, is proud to announce a strategic integration with Canopy Weather, a premier provider of hyper-localized weather analytics. This collaboration enhances Peak Claims Group’s proprietary Peak Triage platform, reinforcing the company’s commitment to smarter, faster, and more efficient claims handling through data-driven decision-making.

"We’re moving fast to harness the power of AI and real-time weather data to modernize the claims process. This partnership is a clear step forward in our mission to create a seamless and transparent experience for carriers and policyholders alike." Share

Peak Triage is a proprietary claims approach that leverages real-time data to triage claims at first notice of loss (FNOL). With the integration of Canopy Weather’s advanced data streams, Peak Claims Group can now provide even greater precision when analyzing key claim factors such as weather events, property attributes, cause of loss (COL), and severity. This enables the platform to intelligently match each claim with the optimal resources, improving speed, accuracy, and ultimately, the policyholder experience.

“Our integration with Canopy Weather significantly strengthens our ability to deliver intelligent triage from the moment a claim is filed,” said Justin Cook, CPCU, Chief Operating Officer of Peak Claims Group. “We’re moving fast to harness the power of AI and real-time weather data to modernize the claims process. This partnership is a clear step forward in our mission to create a seamless and transparent experience for carriers and policyholders alike.”

The enhanced Peak Triage platform provides insurance partners with a professional claims process that emphasizes clarity, direction, and accountability from day one. By combining weather intelligence with automation and expert oversight, Peak Claims Group continues to redefine what efficient, high-quality claims management looks like in a rapidly evolving industry.

For more information about Peak Claims Group’s services and technology solutions, visit https://peak.claims.