Generational Group Advises Elarasys Worldwide, LLC and IT Hardware Plus, LLC in its Sale to Aker Business, Inc.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Elarasys Worldwide, LLC and IT Hardware Plus, LLC. to Aker Business, Inc. The acquisition closed May 6, 2025.

Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, Elarasys Worldwide, LLC is a trusted provider of IT hardware and services, specializing in cost-effective solutions for data centers and enterprise environments. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and pre-owned equipment from leading manufacturers including IBM, Cisco, Dell, HP, and Sun Microsystems. Elarasys also delivers IT asset disposition (ITAD), maintenance, leasing, and professional services designed to help clients maximize the value of their IT investments. Committed to quality, sustainability, and exceptional customer service, Elarasys supports organizations across industries in optimizing their IT infrastructure while controlling costs and minimizing environmental impact.

Based in Elgin, Illinois, IT Hardware Plus, LLC provides technology infrastructure solutions for mid-sized and large businesses across the Midwest and beyond. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in designing and implementing tailored IT strategies that align with each client’s long-term business goals. As an advanced business partner with top industry providers including IBM, HPE, Lenovo, Dell EMC, Nutanix, and Scale Computing, IT Hardware Plus offers a wide range of services such as hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud solutions, disaster recovery, data analytics, and network design. Using a proven five-step approach—understand, evaluate, design, implement, and support—the company delivers optimized results and lasting client partnerships.

Located in Novi, Michigan Aker Business, Inc. is an investment platform focused on building sustainable, long-term value in small and mid-sized companies. Combining elements of venture capital, private equity, and entrepreneurial investment, AKER targets businesses in the food value chain, sustainable chemicals, industrial supply chains, and IT services. The firm partners with experienced founders and management teams to drive growth, operational excellence, and strategic expansion, with an emphasis on conservative risk management and lasting impact.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Central Region – Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior Managing Director, M&A, Jerry Yocum, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Ryan Johnson successfully closed the deal. Chief Marketing Officer, David Ohrvall established the initial relationship with Elarasys Worldwide, LLC / IT Hardware Plus, LLC.

“We’re proud to help our clients build on their legacy and achieve their strategic goals,” said Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group.

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service M&A advisory firm. With over 300 professionals across 16 offices in North America, the company helps business owners unlock the full value of their businesses through a comprehensive suite of advisory services. These services include strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Generational Group was honored as the 2024 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and named Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in both 2024 and 2022. The firm also received recognition as Valuation Firm of the Year and Consulting Firm of the Year in 2022 and 2023, further cementing its reputation as a leader in M&A advisory services.