AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Berkeley Re Designated Activity Company

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to Berkeley Re Designated Activity Company (Berkeley Re) (Ireland). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Berkeley Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Berkeley Re is the captive reinsurer for Mondelez International, Inc. (Mondelez), a global confectionary, food and beverage company based in the United States.

Berkeley Re’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The company benefits from a liquid investment portfolio and low reinsurance dependence. A partly offsetting factor in the assessment is the company’s exposure to large losses within its property line of business. The risks associated with this exposure are mitigated partly by a deed of commitment granted by the immediate parent company.

The adequate operating performance assessment reflects the Berkeley Re’s track record of good, but volatile, underwriting results, as demonstrated by a five-year average combined ratio of 67.6% (2020-2024), as calculated by AM Best. Prospectively, performance is expected to be positive in most years but remains subject to volatility due to Berkeley Re’s exposure to potentially large property losses.

Berkeley Re is a captive composite reinsurer that mainly underwrites property damage and business interruption and employee related risks. Berkeley Re’s underwriting portfolio is well-diversified by line of business as well as geographically.

