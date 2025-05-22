Kovr.ai and Second Front Systems Partner to Transform Government Software Accreditation and Deployment

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kovr.ai, the only AI-native cyber compliance automation platform provider, and Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on delivering mission-critical government solutions, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to deliver a joint solution to accelerate the accreditation and deployment of secure software to government agencies and their technology partners.

The partnership combines Kovr.ai’s advanced AI-native compliance automation with the 2F Suite—Second Front’s industry leading platform for building, securing, and deploying software in government environments—to create a unified path to achieving an Authority to Operate (ATO).

"ATOs don't need to be so painful," said Andrew Black, CEO and co-founder, Kovr.ai. "By partnering with Second Front, we're delivering the speed, scale, and automation today's tech leaders need to navigate cyber compliance. Together, we're ensuring security and compliance are no longer just checkboxes, they're a strategic advantage."

The joint solution transforms traditionally manual accreditation workflows by combining AI-driven compliance automation with a secure, scalable DevSecOps foundation. It automates the creation of compliance artifacts, continuously monitors system data, and streamlines evidence generation—eliminating hand-offs and accelerating delivery to authorized government environments. This dramatically reduces the time, cost, and complexity of achieving and maintaining software accreditation across the public sector.

"Our mission has always been to accelerate the delivery of mission-critical technology to the U.S. government,” said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front. "This partnership with Kovr.ai represents a quantum leap in our ability to help both agencies and technology providers navigate the compliance labyrinth and put powerful new capabilities into the hands of those who serve our nation."

The joint solution will be available to federal, state, and local government agencies as well as technology companies seeking to serve the public sector starting June 2025, with early access programs beginning immediately for select partners.

For more information about this partnership or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.kovr.ai/secondfront.

About Kovr.ai

Kovr.ai reinvents cyber compliance automation with the only AI-native platform designed for cloud and hybrid systems to meet the demands of organizations in highly regulated industries. Unlike expensive consultants and brittle tools retrofitted from lightweight security standards, Kovr.ai uses real-time, code-driven intelligence to automate the most complex frameworks like FedRAMP and CMMC. As compliance and security risks grow, Kovr.ai is the force multiplier that empowers organizations to easily navigate change and be ATO ready in as little as 15 minutes. To learn more about Kovr.ai, visit https://www.kovr.ai/.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. The 2F Suite is the only fully integrated platform that empowers you to build, secure, extend, and observe your software, and get it accredited for deployment in regulated environments with ease. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/.