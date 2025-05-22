800.com Adds GA4 Integration to Connect Call Tracking with Website Conversions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--800.com, a leading cloud telecom provider, announces a new direct integration with Google Analytics 4 (GA4), enabling customers to track phone calls alongside website interactions and conversions. With 800.com and GA4, businesses gain full visibility into holistic marketing performance to understand phone call events, website interactions, and conversions. In an era of tight marketing budgets and economic volatility, every dollar matters when it comes to cost-efficient marketing campaigns.

“Our customers want sophisticated marketing analytics in an easy-to-use platform—and that’s exactly what 800.com delivers: a full-stack call tracking system with dozens of integrations,” said Tom English, VP of Marketing at 800.com.

800.com’s GA4 integration empowers businesses to track and measure call data for a comprehensive overview of user behavior. With GA4, businesses can integrate call data with other behavioral events within website interactions, measuring call duration, lead source, and qualification status. The integration works based on custom events, allowing businesses to segment and tag customers and leads for phone calls, voicemails, and SMS.

The integration between 800.com and GA4 allows businesses to:

Attribute calls to specific campaigns, ads, or referral sources

Measure the impact of phone leads on marketing return on investment (ROI)

View call events in relation to clicks, campaigns, and page views

Optimize marketing spend based on real conversion data

800.com is launching an extensive suite of marketing and e-commerce integrations to build one of the most comprehensive call-tracking solutions in the industry. These include Slack, Meta Ads, and Google Ads, with more coming soon. Compared to other solutions, 800.com is an ideal balance of functionality with cost-effective pricing for small businesses. Thousands of happy 800.com customers give the platform a 4.7-star rating on G2 and Capterra.

For more technical support with your GA4 setup, check out the help article here. To request a demo of 800.com’s robust call tracking platform, visit here: http://www.800.com/call-tracking.

About 800.com

800.com provides intuitive cloud-based voice and messaging solutions to help businesses connect with customers and drive measurable growth. Trusted by over 45,000 businesses, 800.com simplifies communication while offering powerful tools to help you scale.

Learn more at 800.com