AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Symetra Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of Symetra Life Insurance Company and its subsidiary, First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York (New York, NY), together referred to as Symetra Life Group. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of Symetra Life Group’s parent, Symetra Financial Corporation. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Bellevue, WA, unless otherwise specified.

The ratings reflect Symetra Life Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

AM Best views Symetra Life Group’s balance sheet as strong, as measured by quantitative and qualitative Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), measures with financial support afforded by the ultimate parent, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company. The ultimate parent continues to support the group’s strategic initiatives with capital when needed. Symetra Life Group has shown continued growth in premiums with record sales in 2023 and 2024, combined with continued increases in capital and surplus and positive net income on a GAAP and STAT basis in 2024, aided by positive net investment income.

Offsetting these strengths is Symetra Life Group’s strong top line growth, which has outpaced surplus growth in recent years, as well as the group relying more on affiliated offshore reinsurance that may need additional support if growth continues at this pace.

AM Best views Symetra Life Group’s ERM as being matched to the scope of its operation, while adjusting to changing market conditions. Continued product innovation and its favorable business profile continue to be a positive factor in its overall ratings.

