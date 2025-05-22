Manchester City Puts Smart Water Tech in Play on the Pitch

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manchester City Football Club is using data and analytics for more than performance on the pitch. A champion of water sustainability, the Club is taking its commitment to the next level – introducing digital solutions from its official water technology partner, Xylem (NYSE: XYL), to help capture and reuse rainwater more efficiently.

At City Football Academy, Xylem Vue – a digital water platform – uses connected sensors and smart meters to deliver live insights into how water moves across the training facility. Showing exactly when and where water is being used or lost across the 16.5-pitch campus, the system helps the Club make smarter decisions to optimize irrigation and reduce reliance on public water sources.

Natural grass pitches use up to 23,000 liters of water per day in peak summer.1 Manchester City has long been committed to sustainable water practices, using harvested rainwater and recycling for irrigation across the Etihad Stadium. This innovative reuse strategy has already saved more than 50 million liters of potable water, and the Club is on track to cut its use in half by the end of this year.

“This new system will give us a clear picture of how water moves across the site – not just how much we use, but where it comes from and where it goes,” said Pete Bradshaw, Director of Sustainability at Manchester City. “These insights will help us make smarter decisions every day. Our goal is to capture and reuse 100% of stormwater runoff on site by mid-2026, and we’re well on our way.”

“This is smart water in action,” said Jaime Barba, Head of Xylem Vue. “With connected data and real-time insights, Manchester City is making every drop count – saving water, using it more wisely, and protecting supply for the local community. It’s a scalable model for urban water management.”

This latest project marks a milestone in the Club’s ongoing collaboration with Xylem, reflecting years of shared focus on innovation – including engaging fans to take action on water sustainability. Through its “Play Smart” campaign, developed in partnership with Xylem and launched in 2024, the Club is raising fan awareness of water challenges and encouraging fans to adopt smart, water-saving behaviors at home.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 leading global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $8.6 billion in 2024, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and let’s solve water.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.