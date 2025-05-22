Gloat Announces Industry First Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent, Enabling Conversational Exploration of Skill and Career Development Opportunities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gloat, creator of the Agile Workforce Operating System, today announced a Microsoft 365 Copilot agent available to joint Gloat and Microsoft customers within Microsoft Teams. This announcement builds on Gloat’s release of its Teams app last year, and represents a new milestone in the collaboration designed to bring seamless, skills-based upskilling and career development experiences into the Microsoft products employees use for work every day.

The Gloat Copilot agent is an upskilling and career companion agent embedded right into Microsoft Teams. It interprets natural language queries about upskilling and career development and invokes relevant APIs from Gloat’s Agile Workforce Operating System to deliver personalized learning content, mentorship matches, project opportunities, and job recommendations.

“In a world where work is being redefined by AI, people need smarter systems to guide their growth,” said Ben Reuveni, CEO of Gloat. “This partnership marks a defining moment in the shift toward skill-based talent strategies. Together with Microsoft, we’re bringing the most critical elements of career growth—visibility, guidance, and opportunity—into the flow of everyday work.”

“We’re thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Gloat to bring the Gloat Copilot Agent to Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams, empowering employees to seamlessly explore skill development and career opportunities within their daily workflow,” said Monalisa Sengupta, Partner Director of Product Management at Microsoft. “By integrating Gloat’s Agile Workforce Operating System with Microsoft 365 Copilot, we’re enabling organizations to transform skill insights into actionable growth strategies, fostering a future-ready workforce.”

Gloat’s Copilot agent leverages the infrastructure and product experiences to turn skill insights into actions—connecting skill data to meaningful opportunities, workflows, and business outcomes. With the Gloat Copilot app for Microsoft Teams, employees can explore opportunities to grow their careers in the moments that matter—without leaving their daily workflow. For example, they can:

Design a personalized 70-20-10 learning journey, combining courses, mentorship, and on-the-job experiences to build in-demand skills

Find a coach or mentor to help navigate a career transition, upskill for a new role, or expand their internal network

Identify relevant projects that align with their goals and bandwidth, enabling real-time, experiential skill development

Map out career paths tailored to their strengths, aspirations, and organizational needs—then take action to close the gaps

Get recommendations for learning content, roles, or connections to prepare for their next step

This is just a glimpse of what’s possible. By combining conversational intelligence with the full power of Gloat’s platform, Copilot turns everyday curiosity into strategic career action—right inside Teams. Check it out!

“Microsoft’s investment in skills signals a major shift in the market—and strong validation for the skills-based strategies we’ve pioneered,” said Reuveni. “Together, we’re creating a new standard for workforce development in the age of AI.”

Gloat Copilot is available today in Microsoft Teams and Copilot Chat.

About Gloat

Gloat is the company behind the Agile Workforce Operating System: an end-to-end platform that transforms how enterprises operate by orchestrating skills, work, and technology. Powered by the Multi-Ontology Workforce Graph, Gloat delivers the intelligence, data infrastructure, and experience layer needed to turn strategy into action—enabling organizations to dynamically align talent with business priorities in real time. The platform drives both top-down agility and bottom-up empowerment, helping every employee become an exponential contributor—augmented by, not replaced by, AI. With Gloat, companies like Mastercard, Spotify, Novartis, and more are unlocking new levels of workforce productivity, adaptability, and innovation. [gloat.com]