cieTrade Introduces Automated Payment Processing with Stripe

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cieTrade, a leading provider of business management software for commodity traders, pulp, paper and recycling companies, is pleased to announce integration with Stripe, a payment processing and revenue management platform. With this new option, cieTrade clients can instantly receive payments from customers by credit card or ACH remittance from Stripe’s secure payment portal while fully automating the accounts receivable posting process within cieTrade. This new function is currently available for the cieTrade.net cloud platform, but is expected to be introduced for the cieTrade Windows Desktop in the third quarter.

To activate the integration, clients must first establish their own Stripe account. cieTrade’s integration service is offered free of charge; however, payment transactions are subject to fees charged by Stripe. As payments are received from customers through the Stripe portal, they are automatically made available in cieTrade and can be easily applied against multiple invoices, clearing receivable balances and posting cash to accounting in one seamless operation.

According to David Haber, founder and principal at cieTrade:

“Our new integration with Stripe is a significant step forward towards meeting the increased automation demands of our clients. The integration process helps accelerate cash flow and improve accuracy by completely eliminating the need to match invoices and manually post cash receipts, all while providing customers with flexibility to make secure online payments. It’s the first of several new productivity initiatives we will introduce in the coming months to help cieTrade subscribers maximize value from using our platform.”

To learn more about cieTrade and their integration with Stripe, call (203) 323-0074 or visit www.cietrade.com

About cieTrade

cieTrade is used by many of the world’s leading recycling and forest products companies. They offer a specialized business management solution for both (SaaS) cloud and on-premise environments tailored to the needs of bulk commodity traders, recycling plants and pulp and paper companies. It supports specialized workflows, business processes, shipping documentation and financial reports that clients need, combined with a support team that offers deep industry knowledge and best practices to help clients achieve maximum value from their platform.