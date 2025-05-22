Fireblocks Integrates with Lynq, the Real-Time Yield-Bearing Settlement Network, as a Launch Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynq, the real-time yield-bearing settlement network for digital assets, today announced that Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for managing digital asset operations and building innovative businesses on blockchain, has joined Lynq as a launch partner. Announced in April 2025, Lynq was developed through a collaboration between Arca Labs, Tassat Group, and tZERO Group. Fireblocks will participate in Lynq’s growing consortium of early adopters including Avalanche, B2C2, Crypto.com, Galaxy (TSX:GLXY), U.S. Bank, and Wintermute.

Trusted by more than 2,000 businesses, Fireblocks provides comprehensive infrastructure to streamline custody, tokenization, payments, settlement, and trading operations across the digital asset ecosystem. Fireblocks has secured over $10T in transactions across more than 100 blockchains and 300M wallets through its network and MPC-based wallet infrastructure.

“As one of the preeminent players in the digital asset industry, Fireblocks has solidified a client roster that includes most of the leading companies," said Jerald David, CEO of Lynq. "This partnership and connectivity will provide their clients access to Lynq’s network via the Fireblocks interface to perform settlement activity, on-ramp to exchanges, and to create and redeem with stablecoin partners.”

“By integrating with Lynq, Fireblocks enables institutions to access real-time settlement while earning yield continuously - even during the transaction process itself,” said Adam Levine, SVP of Corporate Development & Partnerships at Fireblocks. “Lynq has been built to be forward looking, with enterprise and regulated entities partnering to support the system.”

Through this collaboration, Lynq and Fireblocks work to accelerate the onboarding of key counterparties, offering API-integrated services to Fireblocks’ institutional clients, while exploring the potential to offer additional value-added capabilities, such as delivery-vs-payment and advanced treasury management.

Lynq addresses the unique challenges of digital asset settlement, including market fragmentation, counterparty risk, and evolving regulatory frameworks, while returning yield to institutional clients. Lynq operates within the existing regulatory perimeter by leveraging tZERO’s Broker-Dealer and Special Purpose Broker-Dealer licenses, as well as Arca’s registered investment adviser and Delaware Statutory Trust. This innovative architecture, paired with Tassat’s widely adopted, real-time blockchain infrastructure, equips clients with segregated account security, transparent proof of reserves, and broad ecosystem connectivity on a familiar and trusted platform.

To learn more about Lynq and join the network, please visit https://lynq.network.

About Lynq

Lynq is a broker-dealer operated, real-time settlement utility powered by a tokenized treasury fund custodied at a special purpose broker-dealer. Developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO Group, and supported by a syndicate of leading digital asset and tradfi institutions, Lynq offers clients a scalable and inclusive settlement service on a proven end-to-end platform. Built by the industry, for the industry, Lynq delivers yield and transparent proof of reserves within a bankruptcy-remote architecture that minimizes counterparty risk. Lynq’s patent-pending Yield-in-Transit technology enables users to maximize earned interest even during settlement operations, driving unprecedented capital efficiency. Yield is calculated by the fund administrator, Ultimus Fund Solutions. For more information, please visit https://lynq.network.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, run and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most secure, scalable and comprehensive platform, we streamline custody, tokenization, payment, settlement, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of exchanges, custodians, banks, payment providers and stablecoin issuers in the world. Over 2,000 organizations - including BNY Mellon, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 100+ blockchains and over 300 million wallets. Learn more at fireblocks.com