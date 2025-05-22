AutoNation Achieves 300% Growth in User Adoption with Qlik Cloud Analytics

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) has announced that AutoNation, the largest automotive retailer in the U.S., has enhanced its marketing analytics operations by adopting Qlik Cloud Analytics™ and Snowflake. The move has expanded the benefits of Qlik across the business, delivering valuable insights into marketing activities and improving return on investment (ROMI). With the cloud-based solution, AutoNation has unlocked new levels of operational efficiency, allowing its engineers and developers to focus on innovation rather than maintaining infrastructure.

As the largest automotive dealer group in the U.S., AutoNation’s diverse operations cover everything from new and used vehicle sales to finance, service, and repairs. With its scale and purchasing power, AutoNation offers customers unique advantages that smaller dealerships can't match. The company’s marketing operations are central to its success, with the primary focus being the return on marketing investments (ROMI).

Upon implementing Qlik Cloud Analytics, AutoNation immediately reaped the benefits. Moving to the cloud resolved connectivity problems, improved efficiency, and provided greater reliability in data processing. Qlik Cloud Analytics allowed users to take full advantage of AutoNation's growing data reserves and Qlik's visualization capabilities.

“The migration was far simpler than I ever expected, and that was down to Qlik DataTransfer,” shared Aaron Corneail, Senior Business Intelligence Developer and Administrator at AutoNation. “My focus has moved away from fixing broken tools to building new ones, as people ask me to add new tables, dashboards, and maps. And GeoAnalytics allows us to focus on the areas that matter and cut wasteful spending on areas that don’t bring us any advantage.”

With Qlik Cloud Analytics, AutoNation now enjoys a much faster connection to Snowflake and significantly reduced internal processes. Data is now reloaded and updated at the same time, providing immediate and accurate insights.

AutoNation now has access to a reporting platform that empowers its marketing teams to make informed decisions based on up-to-date data. With Qlik Cloud Analytics, the company is able to assess the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, determine ROMI, and adjust future strategies to improve performance.

“The tools we’re now giving people help them make better decisions. They could spend hours and hours working through data and not achieve the insights we can with Qlik,” Corneail explained. “That makes everyone look good and our user base has grown by 300% as a result.”

Looking forward, AutoNation is already trialing Qlik Predict™ and exploring the potential of Qlik Answers™, which promises to take analytics even further across the business by tapping into the potential of unstructured enterprise content.

“Engineers are developing tasks in Qlik Predict to bring predictive AI into our dashboards and apps, taking results and building new KPIs and what-could-happen scenarios,” Corneail says. “Qlik Answers has a huge potential benefit, and it will take the benefits of Qlik further across the business as people see that they can just ask a question and have charts, graphs, and tables fed back to them. That’s really going to be the next big thing."

