YuJa Partners With Carahsoft to Deliver Digital Compliance Platforms to Regulated Organizations

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc., a leading provider of enterprise media solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as YuJa’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative digital compliance platforms and solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

YuJa’s solutions provide Government, Educational, Healthcare, finance and other regulated industry organizations with secure, scalable and accessible tools for creating and distributing compliant digital media. YuJa’s platforms help ensure compliance with accessibility standards, including Section 508, WCAG, ARIA and others.

“We're pleased to continue offering YuJa's solutions as part of our Educational technology portfolio,” said Isaac Kingsmith, Director of Business Development at YuJa, Inc. “This partnership with Carahsoft allows us to offer our Government customers innovative tools that enhance their digital learning and communication capabilities while maintaining compliance with industry standards.”

YuJa’s platforms are now available through Carahsoft and its resellers, including:

YuJa Enterprise Video Platform: An all-in-one video solution with LMS integration.

An all-in-one video solution with LMS integration. YuJa Panorama LMS Accessibility Platform: Digital accessibility solution with LMS integration.

Digital accessibility solution with LMS integration. YuJa Engage Student Response System: Real-time classroom polling with gradebook sync.

Real-time classroom polling with gradebook sync. YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform: A live and automated proctoring solution.

"Adding YuJa's solutions to our offerings will greatly enhance the tools Government agencies have access to," said Martin Gavin, Program Executive for Educational Technology at Carahsoft. “This partnership, through the support of our resellers, will provide Government agencies with tools designed to improve digital learning and communication while also meeting industry compliance standards. We look forward to building on this partnership to continue bringing these critical Education solutions to the Public Sector.”

YuJa solutions are available through Carahsoft’s TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-6500 or YuJa@carahsoft.com. Explore YuJa’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud-based platforms and applications for regulated sector clients, including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. The company empowers enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences, with legal headquarters in Delaware and primary offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.yuja.com.