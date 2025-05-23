Vietnam Airlines and FPT Strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Aviation

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vietnam Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global technology corporation FPT to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation. The partnership aims to accelerate end-to-end digital transformation, enhance operational capabilities, and improve customer experience.

Under the agreement, Vietnam Airlines and FPT will collaborate to co-design and implement a broad spectrum of advanced technology solutions, including Generative AI, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Blockchain, IoT, and enterprise-grade digital platforms, all tailored to enhance operations and redefine the passenger journey across all touchpoints.

As the national flag carrier launches a next-generation e-commerce platform project, a strategic first step in its comprehensive digitalization journey, the new system is expected to deliver a more personalized and smarter customer experience, while expanding its service ecosystem and driving ancillary revenue growth.

The collaboration involves the implementation of AI solutions in customer engagement, content automation and personalization, the development of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), chatbots, voicebots, comprehensive CRM and ERP systems, internal self-service platforms, and mobile e-commerce applications. It also includes deploying flexible, scalable cloud infrastructure and data centers tailored to evolving business needs.

Both parties will co-invest in development initiatives, co-own intellectual property, and share revenue from new technology solutions for aviation operations, with the potential to scale across regional and global markets.

In addition to digital transformation initiatives, the partnership will enhance customer experience by integrating Vietnam Airlines' loyalty system with FPT’s ecosystem, allowing customers to redeem mileage points for products and services across FPT’s education and retail networks.

Mr. Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, said: “Digital transformation is the key driver enabling Vietnam Airlines to strengthen its competitiveness and ascend to a leadership position in the region. Our strategic partnership with FPT, one of Vietnam’s most trusted and pioneering technology partners, will accelerate our comprehensive digitization, particularly in developing a modern, intelligent, and customer-centric e-commerce ecosystem. This partnership represents a decisive step toward achieving our vision of becoming the premier digital airline in the Asia-Pacific by 2030. It will also play a pivotal role in advancing Vietnam’s goals of Resolution No. 57, which positions science, technology, and innovation as the cornerstone of national development in the new era.”

Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Founder and Chairman, said: “Vietnam is pursuing ambitious goals in this transformative era of national progress. The government has taken bold, decisive actions to drive the country’s and businesses' growth. With this partnership and the successes we have already achieved together, FPT and Vietnam Airlines will further accelerate innovation and technology adoption, in alignment with the objectives of the government’s Resolution No. 57. Leveraging extensive working experience with global aviation leaders, we are set to harness cutting-edge technologies, particularly AI, to comprehensively empower Vietnam Airlines’ digital transformation to become a leading digital airline in the region and globally.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Vu Anh Tu, FPT Chief Technology Officer, further outlined five strategic initiatives to position Vietnam Airlines as the leading digital airline in the region. These focus on establishing an AI Innovation Lab, building a technology platform to deliver new, personalized customer experiences, modernizing cloud infrastructure, developing AI agents, and providing AI training for Vietnam Airlines’ employees.

FPT and Vietnam Airlines share a long-standing partnership rooted in digital innovation, dating back to the 1990s, with the first Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2013. Over more than three decades, FPT has been a trusted technology partner throughout all stages of Vietnam Airlines’ development, contributing significantly to the airline’s evolution in IT systems, telecommunications infrastructure, and passenger transportation. Notably, FPT has supported Vietnam Airlines in organizing internal Digital Transformation Days and successfully hosting the 2023 IATA World Safety and Operations Conference—the first event of its kind held in Vietnam.

Through this collaboration, Vietnam Airlines reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development driven by innovation, while actively advancing the implementation of Vietnam’s Resolution No. 57 on science, technology, and innovation, which are the key pillars of the country’s growth in the coming period.

FPT has established itself as a trusted technology partner in the global aviation landscape. The tech firm boasts an extensive network of partnerships with leading airlines across Europe, the U.S., and APAC, serving a portfolio of over 100 clients, including airlines, airports, cargo operators, and aircraft manufacturers. FPT is notably a strategic partner of aerospace leader Airbus and its Skywise platform and has recently joined forces with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to explore next-gen aviation technologies.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines, a member of Skyteam Alliance, is the flag carrier of Vietnam, connecting the world’s most thriving destinations with nearly 100 routes to 22 domestic and 31 international destinations in 18 countries. The carrier is recognized as one of the region’s leading airlines thanks to its modern fleet and its commitment towards innovation, digitalization and development — earning it international acclaim as validated by numerous prestigious awards including Top 20 World’s Best Airline by Airline Ratings (2023), Global 5 Star Airline by APEX (2023); Skytrax’s 4 Star Airline for many years and numerous awards by the World Travel Awards.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.