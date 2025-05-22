Granite Announces San Francisco International Airport Rehabilitation Project

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $26 million contract by the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to upgrade Taxiway Z and a portion of Taxiway S at SFO in San Francisco, California. Project funding is to come from SFO and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

This project will rehabilitate the taxiways to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of aircraft operations. Taxiway Z serves as a primary corridor for aircraft movement between the terminals, airline maintenance, and cargo facilities.

"We are excited to be part of this critical infrastructure project at SFO," said Brent Fogg, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "Our collaboration with SFO on the Taxiway Z Rehabilitation Project underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional projects and advancing the safety and efficiency of airport operations."

Project scope includes the reconstruction of asphalt concrete pavement, replacement of airfield lighting with LED lighting and signage, a 12kV electrical duct bank upgrade, and the installation of updated pavement markings and drainage improvements. These enhancements are designed to improve the overall functionality and safety of the taxiways, ensuring that SFO remains a leader in aviation infrastructure.

This project is part of SFO's Capital Improvement Program (CIP), a multi-billion-dollar initiative focused on modernizing and improving the airport's infrastructure, including runways, taxiways, and terminals. The CIP includes the "Delivering Exceptional Projects" initiative, which aligns with Granite's key objectives of Trust, Transparency, Early Contractor Collaboration, and Alternate Delivery. This project also supports Granite's long-term goals to partner with SFO on their other Alternate Procurement Projects.

Granite's nearby Santa Clara hot plant will be providing 24,105 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA) for the project, ensuring high-quality materials and efficient delivery.

Construction is expected to begin in August 2025 and be completed in November 2025.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.