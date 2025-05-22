-

KBRA Assigns Ratings to Finance of America Structured Securities Trust, Series 2025-PC2 (FASST 2025-PC2)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns ratings to two classes of mortgage-backed notes from FASST 2025-PC2, a $215.1 million reverse mortgage transaction. The transaction collateral is comprised of seasoned jumbo “proprietary” reverse mortgage loans that were called from two previous securitization transactions sponsored by Finance of America Reverse LLC, proprietary reverse mortgage loans that were recently originated and additional participation interests that were not previously securitized. The weighted average loan age of the pool is 38 months through the cut-off date.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publication

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009540

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Edward Tamiso, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1337
edward.tamiso@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

