Logistic Properties of the Americas Partners with EPICO to Unlock Private Capital for Investment in Strategic Logistics Real Estate Projects in Central America

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) (“LPA” or the “Company”) announced today a strategic partnership with EPICO, a Costa Rica-based firm specializing in raising and mobilizing private capital in Central America for regional real estate investments. Through this collaboration, LPA aims to accelerate private capital inflows into logistics real estate projects, to expedite the development and acquisition of state-of-the-art warehouses, distribution centers, and logistic facilities across high-growth corridors throughout Central America.

“We’re excited to partner with EPICO to expand our financial capacity, increase our reach and support our growth in the region,” said Esteban Saldarriaga, CEO of LPA. “As demand for institutional-grade logistics facilities continues to surge in our target markets, this partnership allows us to scale faster, and more strategically in Central America.”

EPICO brings to the table a strong network of Central American investors actively seeking high-quality logistics real estate opportunities. With their extensive private market expertise in the region and a practical approach to structuring capital strategies, EPICO will help us develop investment vehicles aligned with investor priorities.

“Partnering with LPA allows us to direct more private capital into the foundation of regional growth—logistics real estate that boosts trade connectivity, bolsters supply chain resilience, and promotes sustainable economic development,” said Alberto Sauter, CEO of EPICO. “There is a significant interest among local investors for projects that offer strong long-term financial returns while also generating positive, lasting impacts on local communities, goals that are hallmarks of LPA’s mission.”

As part of this new collaboration, Investment initiatives are already in progress with a pipeline of real estate projects actively being evaluated in Costa Rica.

About Epico

EPICO is a Costa Rica-based investment platform that facilitates local and regional investment in premium real estate developments and acquisitions of world-class real estate across Central America. We partner with the region’s leading developers to deliver institutional-grade assets that meet the evolving needs of modern commerce. With deep market knowledge, trusted relationships, and a focus on long-term value creation, EPICO transforms capital into real estate that powers regional growth.

About Logistic Properties of the Americas

Logistic Properties of the Americas is a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality industrial and logistics real estate in high-growth and high-barrier-to-entry markets in Central and South America. LPA’s customers are multinational and regional e-commerce retailers, third-party logistic operators, business-to-business distributors, and retail distribution companies among others. LPA expects to continue its future growth with strong client relationships, and insight into and through the acquisition and development of high-quality, strategically located facilities in its target markets. As of March 31, 2025, LPA’s operating and development portfolio was comprised of 33 logistics facilities in Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru totaling approximately 536,000 square meters (or approximately 5.8 million sq. ft.) of gross leasable area. For more information visit https://ir.lpamericas.com

