BioIVT LLC and Handok Biotech Sign Exclusive Commercial Agreement to Advance Innovation in South Korea

WESTBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced an exclusive commercial agreement with Handok Biotech Co. LTD., which will allow Handok to offer researchers in South Korea access to a wider range of high-quality, innovative products. The strategic alliance provides unparalleled opportunities for researchers, ultimately, elevating life science research in Asia.

The Agreement’s Regional Impact

With this agreement, Handok Biotech will exclusively represent BioIVT’s comprehensive portfolio of biofluids, tissues, cell products, media, and subcellular fractions/enzymes in South Korea. Access to this diverse range of biological materials is essential to drive drug discovery, development, toxicology, and personalized medicine research.

“We are excited to collaborate with Handok Biotech to further propel life sciences research in East Asia,” said Dimas Neto, Director, Global Channel Partnerships at BioIVT. “Together, we remain dedicated to advancing scientific discoveries that have the potential to transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes worldwide.”

“By combining Handok Biotech’s long-standing experience and strong presence in the region, and BioIVT’s industry-leading products, we’re eager to create unparalleled opportunities for researchers to access high-quality, reliable solutions,” said Mun-Chul Lee, CEO at Handok Biotech. “This relationship will provide faster lead times and competitive pricing, while ensuring ongoing technical support and customer service, further enhancing the overall research experience.”

With over 35 years of experience in biospecimen procurement to bring the best products to researchers in need – including its diverse donor pool consisting of over 600 recallable consented donors in the U.S. and U.K. – BioIVT continues to enable smarter science and accelerate medical breakthroughs through strategic partnerships, including other recent commercial agreements in South Asia. If you’re interested in learning more, or enhancing clinical research via a commercial agreement, please visit www.bioivt.com.

About Handok Biotech

HANDOK, a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical/healthcare company in Korea, develops and distributes healthcare solutions to improve health and quality life for all. Handok has a core business focus on diabetes, rare diseases, cardiovascular, oncology, medical devices, diagnostics, and consumer health. Handok, founded in 1954, grew as a joint venture with Hoechst/Aventis/Sanofi from 1964 to 2012. Handok has also established strategic collaborations in several areas with multiple multinational pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hdbio.net/.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.