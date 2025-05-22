Pure Lithium and E3 Lithium Report Results From Phase 1 of the Lithium Metal Battery Joint Development Agreement

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pure Lithium Corporation, a disruptive vertically integrated lithium metal battery technology company, is pleased to announce initial results from the battery cells manufactured under the Joint Development Agreement with E3 Lithium, using E3 Lithium’s brines and DLE technology and Pure Lithium’s innovative extraction and battery technology.

Several variations of E3’s lithium chloride concentrate were used to make lithium metal anodes at Pure Lithium’s Boston facility. The lithium from the E3 concentrated lithium chloride was electrodeposited as pure lithium metal onto a copper substrate, creating a complete, battery ready anode. These anodes were then assembled by Pure Lithium into batteries, and their electrochemical performance was evaluated in full cells. Notable results include:

Lithium Metal Purity: The various E3 brine streams all achieved a very high purity level, > 99.9% pure lithium metal as tested by ICP-OES analysis.

Cell Performance (Life Cycle): This tests for the number of charge and discharge cycles the battery achieves while retaining 80% of its capacity. All cells achieved over 500 cycles to date.

Charge and Discharge Rates: This tests for the duration of a charge and discharge. These tests were conducted at a 1C:1D ratio, one hour charge time and one hour discharge time.

The results of this study concluded that an easily producible version of E3’s lithium concentrate provided the most cost-effective feedstock for use in Pure Lithium’s batteries. It also demonstrated the robustness of Pure Lithium’s process, showing no performance differences between batteries made using lithium chloride from E3’s Leduc Brines, and those made from Pure Lithium’s standard sources. The two companies continue to collaborate on the development and planning of an integrated process that can deliver the highest purity lithium metal anodes at the lowest possible cost.

“I am delighted to reinvent the lithium supply chain with E3 Lithium. We not only produced pure lithium metal anodes from unconventional sources of lithium using a newly invented technology but also validated their performance by cycling them in over 100 batteries. Rigorous electrochemical testing of battery materials is imperative, and to get such great results consistently, using a technology that was specifically developed to be cost effective, is truly exciting,” said Emilie Bodoin, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Pure Lithium.

“These results confirm that E3’s lithium concentrate can produce battery-ready lithium metal anodes using Pure Lithium’s technology,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "The Pure Lithium team has worked very hard in making these batteries and confirming the performance of our lithium. We are very encouraged by the results, and I am excited by the prospect of developing a local lithium battery supply chain in collaboration with Pure Lithium.”

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company led by inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin, and world-renowned battery and metallurgical expert, MIT Emeritus Professor Donald R. Sadoway, as full-time CSO. The Company's novel Brine to Battery™ technology combines metal extraction and anode production, unlocking unconventional sources of lithium. The resulting pure lithium metal anode is the core component of our lithium metal vanadium oxide battery, a step-change improvement over today’s lithium-ion technology in cell performance, cost, and safety. Additionally, the battery is free of graphite, cobalt, nickel, and manganese. For more information, visit www.purelithium.io or email news@purelithium.io.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1 as well as 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources2 in Alberta and 2.5 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources3 in Saskatchewan. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV8% of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV8% of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR1. E3 Lithium’s goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, is available on the E3 Lithium’s website (https://e3lithium.ca/our-assets/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

3: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Estevan Lithium District, effective May 23, 2024, identified 2.5 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).