Ameresco Begins Operations of Virginia Solar Canopy Project Developed in Partnership with BXP

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced that it achieved commercial operation at its solar PV canopy project in Reston, Virginia. The project was developed through a partnership with BXP, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States.

The 1.3 MW solar photovoltaic system is expected to provide an estimated 1.5 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy annually, benefiting BXP’s Reston Town Center facility. This initiative offers cost-savings through competitive energy pricing, bolsters energy security, and reduces dependence on the electric grid.

“Ameresco has been a critical partner in the delivery of impactful solar projects,” said Ben Myers, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at BXP. “This project required overcoming several economic, technical, and logistical hurdles. Ameresco’s commitment to the project, creativity, and proficiency in developing on-site, clean energy in the context of the bustling Reston Town Center, was essential in making this project a success.”

This behind-the-meter project was completed at the end of 2024. The system is mounted atop a parking garage. This innovative use of space not only increases the covered parking capacity but also transforms the garage into a megawatt-scale renewable energy plant.

“We’re delighted to see our partnership with BXP begin delivering reliable energy solutions to downtown Reston,” said Jonathan Mancini, Senior Vice President – Solar Project Development East, PV Grid-Tie at Ameresco. “Developing the solar canopy project has been a phenomenal reminder of the innovative ways we can create solutions to provide energy security and resiliency to cities and towns across the country. We look forward to seeing Reston Town Center powered by efficient and affordable energy for years to come.”

Achieving commercial operations for the solar canopy project marks a significant milestone in Ameresco's ongoing efforts to deliver innovative energy solutions that promote sustainability and resilience. As Reston Town Center benefits from this energy initiative, Ameresco and BXP remain dedicated to delivering cost-effective and reliable energy solutions to the community.

