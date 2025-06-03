Integrated Dermatology Partners with Dermatology Center of Loudoun, Expanding Presence in Northern Virginia

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Dermatology, the country’s largest independent dermatology provider, has partnered with Dermatology Center of Loudoun, serving the Northern Virginia community since 2007. Founded by Jane T. Nguyen, MD, and Khoa Tran, MD, the practice opened its first location in Lansdowne, VA, and has since expanded to Aldie, VA.

Dermatology Center of Loudoun offers a full range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. The experienced team includes Drs. Nguyen and Tran, along with Sofia Hanger, PA-C, Keri Church, PA-C, and Meredith Mahen, PA-C. Serving patients of all ages, the practice provides expert care in early skin cancer detection and advanced surgical treatments to support long-term skin health.

“Drs. Nguyen and Tran have built a practice rooted in clinical excellence and strong patient trust, making Dermatology Center of Loudoun a natural fit for Integrated Dermatology,” said Integrated Dermatology Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Queen. “Their focus on autonomy and exceptional treatment aligns with our goal to empower dermatologists while expanding access to outstanding care.”

Integrated Dermatology, a family-owned company established in 2004, operates practices in 28 states across the U.S. The company offers dermatologists a unique partnership model that includes profit-sharing, control over operational and medical decisions and a significant wealth creation opportunity.

“Our priority has always been delivering high-quality care to every patient,” said Dr. Nguyen. “This partnership supports our long-term vision for the practice, helping us reach more patients, invest in new resources, and continue delivering the dermatologic care our community relies on.”

A native of the Washington, D.C. area, Dr. Nguyen graduated summa cum laude from the University of Virginia as an Echols Scholar before earning her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where she was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. She is board-certified in dermatology with special interests in skin cancer and pediatric dermatology.

Dr. Tran earned his medical degree from New York Medical College and completed his internal medicine residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He later served as a clinical instructor at Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia before relocating to Northern Virginia. Board-certified in internal medicine, he has specialized training in laser medicine and focuses on cosmetic and medical laser therapies.

