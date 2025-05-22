Emburse Invests in Travel and Expense Partner Ecosystem with Launch of 140-Strong Global Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emburse, whose innovative travel and expense solutions power forward-thinking organizations, today announced the launch of the Emburse Partner Community with 140 global partners. The move signals Emburse’s commitment to partnering with financial services organizations, travel management companies, SaaS platforms, enterprise resource planning (ERP) ecosystems, business marketplaces, integrators and resellers to transform the way organizations — including its over 20,000 customers — spend.

“At Emburse, we believe real transformation doesn’t occur in silos — it happens in communities. By investing in our partners, we’re not just expanding our reach, we’re growing our impact. Together, we’re building a unified travel and expense infrastructure that gives finance professionals smarter tools before they spend and intelligent validation after — without compromising flexibility or control,” says Michele Shepard, Chief Revenue Officer of Emburse.

By integrating with partners, Emburse is eliminating common travel and expense pain points like duplicate submissions, confusing approval processes, and disconnected systems, turning those traditionally frustrating moments into intelligent, seamless experiences. This close collaboration is essential for delivering true Expense Intelligence, a proactive, AI-powered approach to managing corporate spend.

The Emburse Partner Community signals a significant investment in tools, resources and incentives for partners — designed to unlock growth and accelerate the impact of Expense Intelligence. Partners benefit from lead sharing, marketing development funds, enablement materials, events and training and certifications. Partners also have access to a partner portal with collaboration tools, real-time reporting, and an on-demand content library to stay current on the latest AI-driven product releases from Emburse. A new three-tiered structure allows each partnership to be designed according to the partner’s specific needs.

Darren Toohey, Chief Sales & Customer Officer at CTM, said: "At CTM, we believe strong partnerships are the foundation of transformative travel and expense solutions. The Emburse Partner Community reflects a shared commitment to innovation, transparency, and global customer success. We’re proud to be part of a collaborative ecosystem that helps businesses around the world travel smarter and manage spend more effectively.”

Ron Botchan, Co-Founder, Datanamic, said: "Datanamic is thrilled to join the Emburse Partner Community, helping customers successfully connect Emburse to their systems. Additionally, the Emburse Partner Community is full of great companies that help accelerate the growth of our business.”

Pam Peddler, Regional VP – Northeast, Public Sector, OMNIA Partners, said: "At OMNIA Partners, we are thrilled to partner with Emburse, whose innovative approach to expense and spend management aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver value and efficiency to our members. Emburse's commitment to customer-centric solutions and continuous improvement makes them an ideal partner. We’re especially excited to be part of the Emburse Partner Community, where collaboration and shared vision drive meaningful impact across the organizations we serve."

Mike May, Vice President, Technology Partner Program, at UKG, said: "Partnering with Emburse allows us to extend our reach and provide even greater value to our customers. Together, we are well-positioned to help organizations navigate the complexities of today's business environment and achieve their strategic goals.”

"We’re doubling down on our commitment to partners because they’re not an add-on to our strategy — they’re a force multiplier. This new community and tiering structure reflects our belief that growth should be mutual, transparent, and built on real alignment. When our partners win, our customers thrive,” said Greg Leven, VP, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Emburse.

The Emburse Partner Community was launched at the inaugural Emburse Partner Summit, held concurrently with Emburse in Motion, Emburse’s user conference, and made possible in part through the generous support of our partner sponsors:

Amadeus Cytric

Amex GBT Egencia

AmTrav

AppZen

Convera

Corporate Travel Management (CTM)

Mastercard

About Emburse

Emburse delivers Expense Intelligence—transforming reactive expense management into forward-thinking financial confidence. Expense Intelligence harnesses AI to orchestrate corporate spend across travel booking, procurement, reimbursements, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations with the agility to adapt, control risks, and strategically optimize spend.

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 120 countries—including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors—all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

At Emburse, Expense Intelligence is more than a feature—it’s a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and check out our social channels @emburse.