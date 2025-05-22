MTF Biologics and Kolosis BIO Launch Two New Allografts to Advance Cardiac Surgery

EDISON, N.J. & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by advancing tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research, and Kolosis BIO (Kolosis), a premier provider of biologic solutions, today announced they have partnered to bring two innovative allograft tissues to cardiac surgeons: ATLAS™ Sternal Repair Matrix for sternal fusion and IKON™ Allograft Surgical Matrix for soft tissue repair in high-risk patients. These high-performance allografts meet critical needs in complex cardiac procedures and will support positive patient outcomes.

“The MTF Biologics team is pleased to apply our proven allografts, developed in collaboration with surgeons across the nation, to transform sternal fusion and wound healing in the cardiac space,” said Brad Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of MTF Biologics’ Orthopedic Franchise. “ATLAS and IKON will support clinicians caring for patients with complex challenges who are undergoing high-risk cardiac procedures. The Kolosis BIO team is an ideal partner to bring these innovative solutions to this market with us.”

ATLAS Sternal Repair Matrix is a demineralized cortical bone allograft that is inserted between sternal edges prior to closure to support stabilization and fusion in challenging patient cases. Processed to preserve native growth factors and tested for osteoinductive potential, ATLAS offers an osteoconductive scaffold, rapid hydration, and proven bone-forming capacity.

IKON Allograft Surgical Matrix is applied within subcutaneous tissue after a sternal closure to support incision closure. IKON processing preserves growth factors and matrix proteins with a cell-friendly collagen structure to support wound closure in high-risk patients.

“For Kolosis, launching ATLAS and IKON in cardiac surgery is an exciting step into a new market, furthering our position as the premier pure-play biologics provider,” said Collin Begley, CEO of Kolosis BIO. “These advanced allografts redefine standards for sternal repair and soft tissue repair, offering surgeons powerful new tools to improve outcomes.”

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. It provides unmatched service, resources and expertise to donors and their loved ones who give the gift of donation, people who depend on tissue and organ transplants, healthcare providers and clinicians and scientists.

The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), a Division of MTF Biologics, honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Statline, also a Division of MTF Biologics, provides specialized screening, coordination, and communications services to organ transplant centers, organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, and the hospitals and patients that they serve. Its sister organization, Deutsches Institute for Zell-und Gewebeersatz – DIZG (The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation) expands its reach to patients across the globe. For more information, please visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

About Kolosis BIO

Kolosis BIO is a rising biologics pure-play, dedicated to commercializing cutting-edge technologies to multiple verticals in the surgical biologics space. With a proven track record of scaling market-leading technologies, Kolosis is dedicated to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of science to enhance patient outcomes. With a focus on providing bold technologies and relentless execution, Kolosis has become a leading force in the surgical biologics market. For more information, please visit www.kolosis.com.