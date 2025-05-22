Panasonic Connect and Honeywell Announce Strategic Partnership, Bringing More Choice to Customers

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic Connect North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, announced its strategic partnership with Honeywell Android Products, including its rugged handhelds and tablet. The partnership simplifies the buying process for mission critical professionals across public sector, healthcare, utilities, and government seeking high-quality, reliable, and secure devices that can withstand the toughest environments.

The products accompany Panasonic Connect’s industry-leading portfolio of TOUGHBOOK® laptops and 2-in-1 computers, including the TOUGHBOOK 40, TOUGHBOOK 55, TOUGHBOOK 33 and TOUGHBOOK G2, bringing customers even greater flexibility. Whether benefiting from the Android devices as standalone edge products or as a companion device with TOUGHBOOK solutions, customers can now source what they need from a single partner.

“Panasonic Connect has long been a trusted technology provider for rugged mobility and frontline workers,” said Dominick Passanante, Senior Vice President & General Manager for the Mobility Business at Panasonic Connect North America. “We continue to refine our position as a one-stop consultative shop for rugged mobile solutions and for supporting successful digital transformations in mission-critical industries. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of our customers, ensuring that our offerings provide maximum value and support.”

The Android devices from Honeywell that will now be available through Panasonic Connect include the Honeywell CT37 (a mobile Android handheld), Honeywell CT47 (a rugged, all-purpose Android handheld), and Honeywell RT10A (a rugged Android tablet). These products support Panasonic Connect in giving customers access to productivity tools that improve visual data capture, asset tracking and management, and connectivity and communication across operations. For more product information, visit https://connect.na.panasonic.com/android.

“Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) is delighted to embark upon this new partnership with Panasonic Connect that enables us to be stronger together to serve customers in these business-critical segments. Honeywell PSS and Panasonic Connect share a rugged heritage and highly symbiotic cultures enabling the success of our customers’ productivity goals. I am excited for what the future brings as we combine our proven Android enterprise devices with Panasonic Connect’s TOUGHBOOK,” said Georgina Lamb, Vice President & General Manager, US and Canada at Honeywell PSS.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

