Cooperation between Topcon Positioning Systems and Amberg Technologies Ltd.

Luc Le Maire, Senior Vice President, Topcon (left) and Johannes Mueller, CEO, Amberg Technologies.

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Positioning Systems and Amberg Technologies Ltd. have initiated a close collaboration to enable interoperability between Topcon’s sensor solutions and Amberg Technologies’ software and hardware platforms for rail and tunnel applications. This marks the first step towards offering fully integrated solutions to our shared customers.

This marks the first step towards offering fully integrated solutions to our shared customers.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

About Amberg Technologies

Amberg Technologies is a leading measurement solutions provider to support construction of Road, Rail, Metro and other above and underground infrastructures, as well as the inspection and monitoring of already existing linear assets in operation. It provides advanced surveying, sensing, measurement, monitoring, predictive tools and analytics, contributing to safer, more efficient and sustainable workflows. Amberg Technologies was established in 1981 and is a 100% subsidiary of the Amberg Group with Headquarters in Switzerland. (ambergtechnologies.com, amberggroup.com)

