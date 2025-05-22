QIAGEN expands digital PCR oncology research portfolio through partnership with ID Solutions

VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a new commercial partnership and co-marketing agreement with ID Solutions, a French provider of high-quality digital PCR (dPCR) assays and customized molecular testing solutions for oncology and other disease areas, to expand the availability of dPCR assays for oncology research applications.

The combination of QIAGEN’s global reach and automation expertise with the assay development and manufacturing capabilities of ID Solutions will strengthen QIAGEN’s position in oncology research.

Under the agreement, ID Solutions will manufacture and supply dPCR assays for non-clinical research use on QIAGEN’s QIAcuity platforms. These assays are optimized to simultaneously detect multiple mutations in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from plasma and genomic DNA (gDNA) from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue. QIAGEN will commercialize these kits starting in Europe as the first region, with the potential for future expansion into other regions.

This agreement supports QIAGEN’s strategic focus on accelerating the adoption of the QIAcuity dPCR platform in oncology research. The new assays expand QIAGEN’s portfolio, complementing the existing PanCancer Kits for detecting multiple hallmark mutations in DNA from diverse sample types and over 200 LNA (locked nucleic acid) Mutation Assays available via its GeneGlobe platform. This unique platform integrates pre-designed assays with a database of more than 10,000 biological entities, including genes, miRNAs, pathogens and pathways.

"Through our collaboration with ID Solutions, we are reinforcing our commitment at QIAGEN to providing comprehensive dPCR solutions on QIAcuity that address critical needs in oncology research," said Simona Grandits, Vice President, Head of Commercial Operations for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Region at QIAGEN. "This agreement expands our assay portfolio, strengthens our position in oncology research, and supports faster, more reproducible results on the QIAcuity platform for our customers."

The partnership aligns with ID Solutions mission to develop its assays for research use only on fully integrated platforms. "Partnering with QIAGEN enables us to extend the reach of our high-quality dPCR assays to more laboratories," said Lise Grewis, CEO, ID Solutions. "Together, we’re enabling faster adoption of dPCR in oncology research with robust, reliable results."

For customers, this partnership translates into streamlined access to ready-to-use assays optimized for QIAcuity in non-clinical oncology research, expanding beyond the current menu, enabling results in less than a day and meeting the growing demand for deeper molecular insights.

To learn more about QIAGEN’s dPCR solutions and the new assays available through this partnership, visit https://www.id-solutions.fr/en/idnaptex-range/.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions, enabling customers to extract and gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis while bioinformatics software and knowledge bases can be used to interpret data to find actionable insights. Automation solutions bring these processes together into seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves over 500,000 customers globally in Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics for clinical healthcare. As of March 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

About ID Solutions

ID Solutions is a French company specialized in the development of molecular biology solutions for research and diagnostics in human oncology and infectious diseases. Founded in 2016 and based in Montpellier, ID Solutions has established capabilities for innovation, offering high-performance tools to support oncology departments across France. The company provides comprehensive solutions covering pre-analytical, analytical and interpretation stages, ensuring reliable, rapid and standardized molecular typing results. With a team of specialists in nucleic acid extraction, molecular biology and oncology, ID Solutions is committed to improving patient care through precision medicine and early detection of tumors. For more information, visit www.id-solutions.fr.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding QIAGEN's products, development timelines, marketing and / or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth strategies, collaborations and operating results - such as expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings - are based on current expectations and assumptions. However, they involve uncertainties and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, challenges in managing growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and logistical dependencies), variability in operating results, commercial development for our products to customers in the Life Sciences and clinical healthcare, changes in relationships with customers, suppliers or strategic partners; competition and rapid technological advancements; fluctuating demand for QIAGEN's products due to factors such as economic conditions, customer budgets and funding cycles; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products into integrated solutions and producing these products; and protecting product differentiation from competitors. Additional uncertainties may arise from market acceptance of new products, integration of acquisitions, governmental actions, global or regional economic developments, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and other "force majeure" events. There is also no guarantee that anticipated benefits from restructuring programs and acquisitions will materialize as expected. For a comprehensive overview of risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

