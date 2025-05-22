AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd. (RBCICL) (Cayman Islands). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect RBCICL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

RBCICL is a profitable subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), which is the largest bank in Canada as measured by market capitalization. RBCICL has high brand recognition as it executes its strategy of reinsuring and managing Canadian Creditor Life, Longevity and other international insurance products that aligns with the parent company’s strategy. RBCICL transitioned to IFRS 17 reporting on Nov. 1, 2023. The company holds a contractual service margin liability for its profitable reinsurance contracts, which contributed to a decline in reported capital on transition to IFRS 17 but is expected to be released into earnings over time. The company has had reduced new business growth in recent years due to increased competition and market conditions, but continues to quote on profitable new growth opportunities.

The parent bank is a strong organization with approximately CAD 127 billion of IFRS equity at financial year-end 2024 and over CAD 2 trillion in assets. RBC group earned approximately CAD 16 billion in net income on CAD 57 billion in revenue in fiscal-year 2024. AM Best notes that RBC does not guarantee support, but may provide additional capital at its discretion should RBCICL need to maintain its risk-adjusted capitalization levels.

