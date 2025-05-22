Novi Joins NielsenIQ Partner Network to Launch Groundbreaking Data Integration for Clean & Sustainable CPG Brands

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novi, the leading technology platform empowering retailers and brands to market trustworthy products for healthier people and the planet, announces its growing collaboration with NielsenIQ (NIQ), the world’s leading consumer intelligence company. NIQ’s Label Insight data will now be integrated into Novi’s platform, enriching Novi’s existing ingredient-level and product attribute data sets.

The integration will enable brands to more effectively identify and participate in revenue-generating marketing programs across their sales channels, such as Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly, Conscious Beauty at Ulta, Clean at Sephora, and Target Zero. Novi currently serves as the vetting and verification partner for leading sustainability programs, all of which have demonstrated clear financial benefits for participating brands. With NIQ’s data powering Novi’s AI-driven recommendations, brands will be able to quickly discover which retailer programs they already qualify for—or are just a few formulation or packaging changes away from meeting requirements—and receive prompts to apply. By comparing brand-supplied substantiation data against retailers’ and certification bodies’ policy and standard requirements, Novi ensures that health and sustainability claims meet the highest thresholds for credibility and consumer trust.

Eliminating Manual Data Entry & Unlocking Sales Insights

Brands on Novi’s platform will no longer need to manually input data that is housed in NIQ, such as product and packaging attributes, ingredient lists, label information, and marketing claims. Instead, brands will have the option to allow NIQ to aggregate key information, prequalifying products for program and certification eligibility, eliminating time-consuming data entry, and reducing the back-and-forth required for certification. Additionally, brands will gain access to valuable sales benchmarking, allowing them to connect their investments in sustainable product development to measurable revenue outcomes across multiple retailers.

Enhancing AI-Powered Certification & Claims Verification

A key benefit of this collaboration is the expansion of Novi’s AI-driven marketing recommendation tools. These tools will:

Assess ingredient data from brands on Novi’s platform, including product claims, ingredients and attributes

from brands on Novi’s platform, including product claims, ingredients and attributes Identify third-party certifications and programs that brands already qualify for

that brands already qualify for Recommend certifications and conscious commerce programs that brands should apply for

that brands should apply for Explain why brands don’t meet a certification or retailer standard, and educate brands needed adjustments

"At Novi, it's become increasingly clear that goods focused on the health of people and the planet have become an obvious benefit to brands and retailers. And while many brands want to dedicate resources to these programs, the process can be overwhelming and time-consuming,” said Kimberly Shenk, co-founder and CEO of Novi. “This collaboration with NielsenIQ makes it easier than ever for brands to connect the dots between their efforts and real business impact, giving them the clarity and confidence they need to invest in sustainability and see the results."

“At NielsenIQ, we believe that access to high-quality, trusted data is essential for accelerating innovation in today’s CPG landscape,” said Jason Lipsitz, Global Vice President of Sales, NIQ Product Insights. “By adding Novi to the NIQ Partner Network, we’re creating a single source of truth that’s a more intelligent, efficient, and credible ecosystem for CPG data. This collaboration not only simplifies claims verification for brands—it empowers them to unlock new growth by aligning with the values that matter most to today’s consumers.”

By leveraging AI and data-driven insights, Novi and the NIQ Partner Network are setting a new industry standard—helping brands maximize the value of their sustainability efforts while simplifying the path to compliance and market success.

About Novi

Novi helps CPG brands build trust, earn loyalty, and drive sales by independently verifying data on raw ingredients, product attributes, business practices, certifications, and other marketing claims. We partner with leading retailers, including Target, Sephora, Amazon, and Macy’s, to create merchandising strategies that feature brands with elevated standards for human health and sustainability. These programs attract a growing demographic of conscious consumers to stores and online sites, and drive retailer brand preference. Novi serves an expanding list of categories including Personal Care, Beauty, Household Essentials, Packaged Food & Beverage, Baby, Pet Care, and Vitamins & Supplements.

Novi is headquartered in the SF Bay Area with offices in NYC, and presences in LA, Nashville, and Toronto. We’re backed by leading venture capital firms Greylock Partners, Defy Partners, Khosla Ventures, Maveron Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, and Tiger Global; clean living pioneer Jessica Alba; and the board members and founders of Clorox, P&G, The Honest Company, OpenTable, and Eventbrite.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $ 7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

Disclaimer: All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.

© 2025 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.