Twist Bioscience and Element Biosciences Expand Collaboration to Transform Next Generation Sequencing Workflows with Co-Developed End-to-End Solutions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a core mid-cap growth and value equity company in the life sciences segment of the health care sector, and Element Biosciences, Inc., a company democratizing access to advanced life science solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration to enable Element’s AVITI systems and Trinity flowcells with additional Twist library preparation and target enrichment workflows.

“This collaboration builds on our existing relationship with Element, which has yielded Twist's on-market Element-native kit and 1-hour fast hybridization Trinity solution. Twist will have exclusive access to develop additional library prep and target enrichment workflows compatible with Element’s Trinity sequencing technology, giving Element customers access to the uniformity, consistency and quality provided by our NGS tools,” said Emily M. Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “This will further advance Twist and Element's shared goal to radically streamline hybrid capture processes both off and on the sequencer. With the expansion of our co-development and commercial efforts, we will be able to further serve critical markets such as agbio, population genomics and clinical research. Adapting our broadly compatible and innovative NGS workflows to work on Element’s sequencing platform demonstrates the broad applicability and versatility of our NGS products and enables customers flexibility to choose the system that best meets their needs without sacrificing uniformity or quality delivered through the Twist portfolio.”

"By uniting our revolutionary Trinity workflow for targeted sequencing with Twist's superior library preparation capabilities, we're creating an integrated solution that further catalyzes access to premium life science tools and accelerates scientific discovery across every field,” said Molly He, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. “Our partnership with Twist reflects both our companies' drive to remove barriers that have constrained innovation in this space for far too long."

The collaboration between Twist and Element will enable researchers to access end-to-end workflows from library prep through sequencing on Element’s AVITI platform, which offers high-quality sequencing and flexibility. Under the collaboration, Twist will be the exclusive partner of these new library prep and target enrichment workflows, expanding the existing Trinity offerings beyond exome sequencing and delivering industry-leading performance across key NGS applications. Twist and Element will engage in joint commercial and promotional activities to improve customer access to these innovative solutions.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as medicine, agriculture, industrial chemicals and defense, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. The faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA Synthesis Platform provides precision at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis, sequencing and therapeutics discovery, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to most rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

