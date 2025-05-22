VEEPS and Postmedia Studios Announce Strategic Relationship to Launch VEEPS All Access in Canada

LOS ANGELES & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VEEPS, the leading global platform for live-streamed concerts and entertainment, is proud to announce a strategic relationship with Postmedia Studios, a part of Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”), to bring VEEPS All Access to Canada for the first time. VEEPS All Access is the first music subscription service to offer unlimited viewing of premium quality concerts and live music entertainment for a monthly or annual fee. This collaboration between VEEPS and Postmedia Studios will deliver unparalleled access to live entertainment for audiences across the country, from major cities to small towns, both live and on-demand.

“This collaboration is a significant milestone for VEEPS as we expand our offering in Canada,” said Kyle Heller, Co-Founder of VEEPS. “With Postmedia’s vast reach and deep connection to Canadian communities, we’ll be able to bring even more Canadian fans closer to the music and artists they love from Arcade Fire to Metric, Coldplay, and beyond. We’re introducing this special, lifetime rate for those who sign up early as members”

VEEPS All Access gives Canadian fans access to thousands of hours of live and on-demand concerts, comedy specials, music documentaries, intimate artist interviews, and live entertainment featuring popular Canadian artists like Shawn Mendes, Arcade Fire, Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Shania Twain, Terri Clark, Alessia Cara, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jessi Cruickshank, Mae Martin, and Anvil as well as an incredible display of content from world-class international artists like Coldplay, Mumford & Sons, Alicia Keys, Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon, and many more.

For a limited time, Canadians and Postmedia subscribers can lock in a lifetime monthly rate of CAD $13.99—a 30% discount—by subscribing through a Postmedia website link. This provides unlimited access to all VEEPS content at this special price through the end of the Summer.

As part of the launch, VEEPS and Postmedia Studios are excited to announce a special livestream event featuring one of Canada’s most iconic bands, Metric, performing live from Toronto’s 15,000-capacity Budweiser Stage on June 6. “We're thrilled to have people from all over the world join us virtually for this very special hometown performance of Fantasies in Toronto,” says Emily Haines of Metric. “It’s going to be a romantic, nostalgic evening for all. Wherever you may be, we’d love to have you there with us.”

Erika Tustin, Postmedia Studios, added, “Postmedia’s unparalleled reach across Canada gives us the unique ability to introduce VEEPS to audiences in every corner of the country. This strategic relationship highlights the power of our network to connect Canadians with unforgettable live entertainment experiences.”

As part of the collaboration, Postmedia has launched a new music coverage channel on Canoe (canoe.com), which was recently rebranded as an entertainment, lifestyle, shopping and commerce site. On Canoe, audiences will find music and industry coverage from across the country, be the first to hear about concert news and trends and get access to interviews with artists performing on VEEPS.

“Entertainment has the power to unite and inspire like nothing else,” said Steven Amato, Founder of Contend, Postmedia’s strategic partner in Postmedia Studios. “This collaboration bridges the physical and virtual worlds, giving Canadians access to the artists they love, no matter where they are.”

VEEPS and Live Nation will support the launch with a robust promotional campaign, leveraging their global expertise and deep experience connecting artists with fans. This strategic relationship is set to redefine how Canadian audiences experience live music and entertainment, while fostering a new era of access, storytelling and creativity. VEEPS content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. VEEPS All Access subscribers will gain unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive VEEPS-only artist content, merch drops, and more for a special introductory price of $13.99 a month.

About VEEPS: VEEPS is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment, where fans connect with their favourite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, VEEPS has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists, including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. VEEPS has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. VEEPS content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. VEEPS is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About Postmedia Network Inc.: Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information visit: www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com, and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

About Postmedia Studios: Postmedia Studios is a partnership between Contend LLC and Postmedia Network Inc. dedicated to revolutionizing the Canadian media landscape through innovative content creation and storytelling. By collaborating with creators and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Postmedia Studios delivers content that captivates and inspires audiences.