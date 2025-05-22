TELUS Digital Teams Across the Globe Unite to Give Where They Live

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS Digital Experience (TELUS Digital) (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading global technology company specializing in digital customer experiences, hosted its first globally-synchronized TELUS Days of Giving (TDOG) volunteer events on May 16-17.

TELUS Digital has organized hundreds of TDOG and other volunteer events in the regions where it operates around the world. However, this is the first time the company’s team members from across Canada, China, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ireland, Morocco, the Philippines, Romania and Bulgaria organized and participated in events on the same days. This powerful milestone created a “Wave of purple” across nine countries where TELUS Digital team members live, work and serve.

“At TELUS Digital, we believe in using technology as a force for good and in creating meaningful outcomes for the communities we serve,” said Jason Macdonnell, Acting CEO, TELUS Digital and President, TELUS Digital Customer Experience. “Our commitment to ‘Give Where We Live’ is more than a value, it’s a reflection of our fusion-based strategy, which combines the power of technology with the care and dedication of people to drive positive impact. Whether we’re building innovative digital solutions or volunteering our time, our goal is always the same: to build a more inclusive, connected, and purpose-driven future. The spirit of giving doesn’t end with a single event, it continues throughout the month and year, embedded in how we show up for our communities every day.”

Highlights of 2025 Global TELUS Days of Giving Events

Volunteer activities were thoughtfully selected to align with TELUS Digital's community investment and volunteer program pillars of: education and employment, health and well-being, and the environment.

Canada: Volunteers in Halifax, Nova Scotia removed waste and debris along the shoreline to help protect local waterways and marine life.

Volunteers in Halifax, Nova Scotia removed waste and debris along the shoreline to help protect local waterways and marine life. China: Team members in Chengdu supported experiential learning activities for children with autism, helping to foster inclusion and engagement.

Team members in Chengdu supported experiential learning activities for children with autism, helping to foster inclusion and engagement. El Salvador: Volunteers led environmental awareness workshops and planted native species in Cuscatlan Park to support local biodiversity.

Volunteers led environmental awareness workshops and planted native species in Cuscatlan Park to support local biodiversity. Guatemala: The team planted 1,000 native pine trees as part of a reforestation initiative to restore local ecosystems.

The team planted 1,000 native pine trees as part of a reforestation initiative to restore local ecosystems. Ireland: Team members in Cork helped transform the garden of a cancer treatment facility into a tranquil oasis where people affected by cancer and their families can find peace, participate in outdoor activities, and receive counseling.

Team members in Cork helped transform the garden of a cancer treatment facility into a tranquil oasis where people affected by cancer and their families can find peace, participate in outdoor activities, and receive counseling. Morocco: Volunteers in Casablanca ran soccer clinics and helped refurbish an elementary school, marking TELUS Digital’s first TDOG activation on the African continent.

Volunteers in Casablanca ran soccer clinics and helped refurbish an elementary school, marking TELUS Digital’s first TDOG activation on the African continent. Philippines: Manila team members hosted reading tutorials for local students, supporting early literacy and educational development.

Manila team members hosted reading tutorials for local students, supporting early literacy and educational development. Romania & Bulgaria: Teams organized bee conservation and environmental education events to raise awareness about pollinator protection and sustainability.

Watch the video to see highlights from each global volunteer event, capturing the people, places, and purpose behind TELUS Digital’s “Wave of purple.”

TELUS Days of Giving events not only address immediate needs, but also benefit future generations through their lasting impacts while building a culture of volunteerism that extends throughout the year. As part of the company’s Give Where We Live philosophy, over 130,000 TELUS Digital team members have contributed over half a million volunteer hours since 2016.

To learn more about how TELUS Digital is creating meaningful outcomes for the communities where team members live and work, visit telusdigital.com/about/social-impact.

For a deeper look at how TELUS Digital is advancing purpose-driven innovation, sustainability, and an inclusive culture across its global operations, read the TELUS Digital 2024 Sustainability Report: telusdigital.com/insights/people-and-culture/resource/2024-sustainability-report

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients’ products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iX™ is TELUS Digital’s proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com.