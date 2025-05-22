Aptar Digital Health announces licensing agreement with AstraZeneca to develop AI-powered screening algorithms

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Digital Health, a global leader in digital health solutions enhancing the patient experience, today announces a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, to develop and commercialize algorithms for the detection of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic conditions such as chronic kidney disease (CKD).

CKD affects between 8% and 16% of the global population and is often not recognized by both patients and healthcare providers. While CKD is frequently linked to diabetes and hypertension, other factors such as glomerulonephritis, infections and environmental exposures (including air pollution, herbal remedies, and pesticides) are also common causes. Genetic predisposition may also play a role in the development of CKD. While often challenging, early detection and intervention by primary care providers is crucial, as advanced CKD is associated with numerous negative health outcomes, including end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), cardiovascular disease and increased mortality1.

Aptar Digital Health aims to leverage the cutting-edge AI-driven screening algorithms developed by AstraZeneca to accelerate the detection of CKD during eye examinations. The development of the algorithms, based on thousands of biomarkers and diagnosis data points, was initiated by AstraZeneca and has demonstrated promising results2 in supporting broader screening and early detection of CKD. As is already the case for diabetes, ophthalmologists will be able to use these algorithms during fundus imaging examinations to screen and detect early signs of CKD.

Gael Touya, President, Aptar Pharma, stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with AstraZeneca to progress the development and deployment of an innovative and non-intrusive method to help with earlier identification of CKD.” He added, “This collaboration enables Aptar Digital Health to broaden its scope in the field of biomarkers and digital diagnostics, opening up new opportunities to harness digital health technology to detect diseases earlier and accelerate identification of individuals in need of care.”

Romain Marmot, President of Aptar Digital Health, added, “With early detection and timely treatment, patients are likely to experience better health outcomes. This collaboration aims to enhance the overall quality of care for patients with CKD by providing an innovative and effective early detection tool.”

Mina Makar, Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, AstraZeneca, said, "Chronic kidney disease remains one of the most significant global health challenges, with persistently low diagnosis rates. This partnership with Aptar represents an exciting opportunity to drive innovation in chronic kidney disease management and our commitment to enhance diagnostics in novel ways. We are collaborating at scale to deliver sustainable solutions for millions of people living with chronic kidney disease worldwide."

This new collaboration demonstrates Aptar Digital Health’s capabilities in building and developing scalable digital health solutions by leveraging AI and data science to support the healthcare community. Once the development is complete, the solution will undergo a clinical evaluation to support market access and deployment through relevant stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, ophthalmic machine manufacturers and care systems.

About Aptar Digital Health

Aptar Pharma's Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health’s offering combines mobile and web apps, Software-as-Medical-Device, connected drug delivery systems, advanced data analysis services, and patient onboarding and training solutions to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has more than 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptardigitalhealth.com and www.aptar.com.

1 Chen TK, Knicely DH, Grams ME. Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis and Management: A Review. JAMA. 2019 Oct 1;322(13):1294-1304. doi: 10.1001/jama.2019.14745. PMID: 31573641; PMCID: PMC7015670.

2 James, Glen and Mohankumar, Gayathri and Cooper, Andrew and Siddiqui, Afrah and Fenici, Peter and Markham, Luke and Pigg, Matthew and Patel, Mishal and Morris, Graham and White, Thomas, Predicting Renal Disease and Associated Complications Through Deep Learning Using Retinal Fundus Images Linked to Clinical Data (12/3/2021). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3980907 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3980907