MiraDx Announces New Research Conducted in Collaboration with UCLA and Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2025 that Highlights the Role of MicroRNA-based Genetic Signatures in Predicting Radiation and Immunotherapy Treatment-Related Outcomes

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MiraDx, a molecular diagnostics company advancing germline-based personalization of cancer treatment, today announced two studies will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 to June 3 in Chicago, IL. The studies, run in partnership with UCLA, highlight MiraDx’s platform as a predictive tool for treatment toxicity and response to modern cancer immunotherapies.

"Toxicity from cancer therapies remains one of the most difficult challenges patients face, disrupting treatment, diminishing quality of life, and creating uncertainty at every step," said Joanne Weidhaas, MD, PhD, professor of radiation oncology and vice chair of molecular and cellular oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and co-founder of MiraDx. "As cancer therapies become more targeted and complex, we need predictive tools based on personal patient genetics that identify who is at increased risk for treatment-related adverse events and toxicities. This same class of genetics can also indicate how they will respond to therapy. Research to be presented at ASCO 2025 in radiation treatment for soft tissue sarcoma and anti-PD1 therapies further demonstrate the robust accuracy of mirSNPs to give patient specific information that could guide treatment decisions that balance efficacy with long-term quality of life."

Poster Presentation #21 (Abstract #11538): Personalized Radiation Strategies in Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Title: MicroRNA-based Biomarkers of Outcome in Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treated with Hypofractionated Preoperative Radiation Therapy

Poster Session: Sarcoma

Date/Time: May 31, 9:00 AM CDT

Location: Hall A—Posters and Exhibits

Overview: Response to radiation in soft tissue sarcoma (STS) is highly variable, complicating treatment optimization. Building on prior research, this study analyzes a larger cohort treated with preoperative hypofractionated radiation therapy (SBRT) to assess the predictive value of germline mirSNPs (microRNA SNPs) for certain treatment-related outcomes. Preliminary genetic signatures were found to predict major wound toxicity, late toxicity, distant metastases, and pathological response, which points to the potential for mirSNPs to guide more personalized treatment strategies and decision-making regarding treatment regimens.

Poster Presentation #308 (Abstract #2661): Predicting Immune-Related Toxicity from Anti-PD1 Therapy

Title: MicroRNA-based Signatures of Early and Late Immune-Related Adverse Events to anti-PD1 Treatment

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunology

Date/Time: June 2, 1:30 PM CDT

Location: Hall A—Posters and Exhibits

Overview: As immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) continue to reshape cancer treatment, predicting immune-related adverse events (irAEs) presents ongoing challenges. This study builds on earlier work by analyzing an expanded cohort, uncovering key genetic differences associated with cycle-specific toxicities in patients treated with anti-PD1 as well as treatment response. Enhanced models for early and late irAEs demonstrate strong predictive risk, confirming the potential of microRNA-based signatures to be applied to improve the safety of ICIs.

Meet the Investigator

Dr. Joanne Weidhaas, co-founder of MiraDx and professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine and head of translational research in the Department of Radiation Oncology at UCLA, will present both posters and discuss implications for personalized cancer therapy.

About MiraDx

MiraDx is a molecular diagnostic company that specializes in developing molecular diagnostic tests that support individualized cancer treatment choices. By analyzing an individual’s unique microRNA-based germline signatures, MiraDx enables clinicians and their patients to optimize therapeutic decision choices across radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies. Its tests offer a first-of-their-kind capability to predict treatment-related outcomes based on the patient, facilitating more personalized cancer care.

To learn more about the science behind mirSNPs and current clinical applications, visit https://miradx.com.