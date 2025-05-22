Expro Secures Multi-Year TRS Contracts With Leading Super-Major Operators in the Gulf of America

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has been awarded multi-year Tubular Running Services (TRS) contracts by two leading Super-Major operators in the Gulf of America, covering both deepwater drill ships and platform rigs.

Collectively valued at over $80 million, these contract awards integrate some of Expro’s most advanced technologies, including the E&P Special Meritorious award-winning Centri-FITM platform. Centri-FITM serves as the operational hub, designed to drive efficiencies through personnel reduction, eliminating red zone entries, and enhancing repeatability to optimize performance.

In collaboration with these operators, Expro will also further deploy its Rig Integration “Driller’s Control” Package, iTongTM, and cutting-edge completions technologies - critical components in supporting upcoming developments throughout the contract duration, including 20K developments demanding the industry's highest caliber technologies.

These agreements underscore Expro’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that drive safety, efficiency, and operational excellence in complex offshore environments.

Jeremy Angelle, Vice President of Well Construction, of US-based Expro, said: “Securing these long-term contracts with two of the world’s leading operators highlights the trust placed in Expro to deliver innovative and reliable solutions in the most demanding offshore environments.

“Our advanced technologies – including Centri-FITM and iTongTM – are helping reshape what’s possible in tubular running services, enhancing safety, reducing personnel exposure, and driving consistent performance. We’re proud to continue supporting these critical developments and remain committed to advancing operational excellence in the Gulf of America.”

Notes to Editors:

Expro

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in more than 50 countries.

For more information, please visit and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the success and safety of the Company’s tubular running services technologies, the Company’s environmental, social and governance goals, targets and initiatives, and future growth, and are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "outlook," "estimate," "expect," "project," "believe," "envision," "goal," "target," "can," "will," and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ include, among others the risk factors identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, historical practice, or otherwise.