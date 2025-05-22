Bilt and Qatar Airways Announce Points Transfer Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the housing and neighborhood commerce network that transforms spend into rewards and benefits, announced today a new partnership with Qatar Airways, named the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax for an unprecedented eight times. Starting today, Bilt Members can transfer their Bilt Points to Qatar Airways Privilege Club Avios at a 1:1 ratio.

This partnership marks the beginning of a growing collaboration between Bilt and Qatar Airways, offering Bilt Members access to the airline’s extensive global network of more than 170 destinations.

"Qatar Airways joining Bilt as a travel partner marks an incredible intersection of premium aviation and everyday living," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO at Bilt. "We've reimagined what's possible when your regular rent payment can become a gateway to global luxury travel. By bringing Qatar Airways’ award-winning service into our rewards ecosystem, we're not just adding another partner – we're fundamentally expanding how our members can experience the world through their everyday housing expenses."

“As the world’s leading airline, Qatar Airways remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the value of our Privilege Club membership,” said Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer at Qatar Airways. “Our partnership with Bilt marks an exciting step forward in expanding our footprint in the U.S. market. Together, we are unlocking new opportunities for our Privilege Club members around the world – transforming everyday expenses into exceptional global travel experiences.”

Unlocking Powerful Benefits for Consumers

When Bilt Members pay their rent through Bilt, they unlock two powerful benefits:

Earn Rewards on Every Rent Payment : Earn the industry's most valuable and flexible points every time rent is paid on time through Bilt. Members can transfer their Bilt Points to their favorite airlines and hotels—now including Qatar Airways, use them for future rent payments, save them for a down payment on a home, and redeem them toward eligible student loan payments. Plus, they’ll discover new rewards every month through Bilt's Rent Day Rewards drop.

: Earn the industry's most valuable and flexible points every time rent is paid on time through Bilt. Members can transfer their Bilt Points to their favorite airlines and hotels—now including Qatar Airways, use them for future rent payments, save them for a down payment on a home, and redeem them toward eligible student loan payments. Plus, they’ll discover new rewards every month through Bilt's Rent Day Rewards drop. Access Neighborhood Benefits™: Bilt membership opens doors throughout the neighborhood. Members enjoy exclusive benefits at local restaurants, coffee shops, pharmacies, fitness studios, and more – all right where they live.

This partnership with Qatar Airways further solidifies Bilt's position as the most flexible rewards currency in the market. Bilt is the only program that allows members to earn points on rent payments with no transaction fees, while also offering valuable transfer partnerships with world-class travel programs. As a Bilt partner, Qatar Airways is joining America's largest platform connecting travel rewards with housing and neighborhood commerce.

The Qatar Airways partnership launches today, and Bilt Members can begin transferring their Bilt Points immediately, with an aim to expand offerings in the future.

For more information about the partnership and how to transfer Bilt Points to Qatar Airways Privilege Club Avios, visit www.bilt.com/p/qatar.

About Bilt

Bilt is a housing and neighborhood commerce network that transforms spend into rewards and benefits for everyone involved, and the first program to allow members to earn rewards on rent and HOA payments while building a path to homeownership. The Bilt Alliance is a network of more than 4.5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today—including one-to-one point transfers for travel across a variety of major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Home Collection; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, toward a future down payment on a home, or toward eligible student loans. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World’s Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards in 2024.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row, as voted by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.