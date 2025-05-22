KAYAK and Affirm expand exclusive partnership into Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for the busy summer travel season, KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced the expansion of their exclusive partnership into Canada. This builds on the companies’ successful collaboration in the U.S., which has empowered consumers to plan and pay over time for their travels since January 2023.

By selecting Affirm at checkout on ca.KAYAK.com, approved KAYAK travellers in Canada can split the total cost of flights, accommodations, and car rentals/sharing into monthly payments. From there, consumers go through a quick, real-time eligibility check. If approved, they can choose the customized payment plan that best suits their needs and never pay any late or hidden fees.

“Consumers are increasingly turning to Affirm when booking their flights, hotels, rides, and more as flexible payment options remain a top priority for travellers across Canada,” said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer of Affirm. “This expansion with KAYAK is a natural next step for our long-standing partnership as we look to offer even more travellers peace of mind when paying for their next trip using Affirm.”

“Our partnership with Affirm opens up possibilities for travellers who are looking for more flexibility in their payment options. With international flight prices averaging $1,2701, travellers can plan and pay for those bucket list trips over time, without any hidden fees,” said Paul Jacobs, GM and SVP of KAYAK North America.

Expanding with KAYAK into Canada further builds on Affirm’s rapid growth worldwide, with over 350,000 merchants offering Affirm at checkout, including partnerships with Booking Holdings brands Agoda, Booking.com, and Priceline. Leading Canadian retailers, including Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Brown’s Shoes, CheapOair, and more offer Affirm’s payment solutions to their customers.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution.

Rates from 0-31.99% APR (subject to provincial regulations). Payment options through Affirm Canada Holdings Ltd. (“Affirm”) are subject to an eligibility check and depend on purchase amount, vary by merchant, and may not be available in all provinces/territories. A down payment (or a payment due today) may be required.

AFRM-PA