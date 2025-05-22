Cosmic Wire and Sovereign Wealth Management Reshape the Future of Blockchain Infrastructure and the Spatial Web

LOS ANGELES & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosmic Wire, a pioneering technology company behind blockchain-based memory, compression and spatial web infrastructure, has entered a strategic partnership with Sovereign Wealth Management Pte Ltd. (SWM), a high-level strategy firm and capital syndicate. The collaboration is set to accelerate the development and deployment of decentralized infrastructure across global systems, from finance to digital identity, through blockchain memory, volumetric data and the spatial web.

The partnership combines Cosmic Wire’s innovations of compression-based memory, volumetric intelligence and the RYSK protocol to solve the critical bottleneck between blockchain theory and real-world adoption. Where SWM brings sovereign-grade capital, global financial networks and tokenization expertise, Cosmic Wire provides the missing technical layer and a framework where value and data move seamlessly across physical and digital worlds. Together the companies are enabling nations and enterprises to operate natively on the blockchain with trustless efficiency at scale.

“More than building a new internet, we are architecting a new dimension,” said Jerad Finck, CEO of Cosmic Wire. “This partnership gives us the velocity and global reach to bring our RYSK-based volumetric intelligence and blockchain memory infrastructure into sovereign-scale applications such as finance, governance, trade and human interaction.”

SWM has historically focused on early Bitcoin mining, sovereign tokenization and bridging the gap between decentralized technologies and nation-state finance. The partnership with Cosmic Wire signals a push toward sovereign-anchored blockchain ecosystems that are spatially aware, tamper-proof and designed for a post-platform era.

“Cosmic Wire has built what many have only theorized,” said Dunstan Teo, founder of Sovereign Wealth Management Pte Ltd. “Their compression agent, blockchain memory and volumetric intelligence stack are what is needed to lift the blockchain from ledger to living system. We see this partnership as an opportunity to back the future fabric of how nations store value, exchange knowledge and even define trust.”

The companies plan to begin deployment of their integrated stack in select sovereign and enterprise-grade pilot programs within the next 90 days, targeting use cases such as cross-border trade automation, AI-assisted governance, digital twin cities and tokenized physical infrastructure.

Sovereign Wealth Management Pte Ltd is a high-level strategy firm and capital syndicate specializing in tokenization, sovereign asset modeling and cross-chain finance. With deep roots in Bitcoin’s earliest movements and government-level blockchain advisory, SWM drives next-phase infrastructure for global wealth systems. The company was founded by Dunstan Teo, a Bitcoin pioneer and global macro strategist. More information is available at sovereignwealthm.com.

Cosmic Wire is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure company specializing in compression-based memory, the spatial web, volumetric intelligence and powering sovereign data. Built on proprietary protocols and AI systems, Cosmic Wire delivers embedded intelligence to every layer of digital interaction from the edge to the core. From entertainment and finance to defense and healthcare, Cosmic Wire enables provable transparency and immutable chain of custody for next-generation platforms. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL. More information is available at cosmicwire.com.