Arcis Golf and iFIT Announce Exclusive Content Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcis Golf—a premier operator of 70 private, resort, and public golf facilities in the United States—and iFIT Inc., a global leader in connected fitness, have formed a first-of-its-kind partnership to create golf-fitness content.

iFIT is making its debut in golf programming through an exclusive partnership with Arcis Golf, known for its premier portfolio of world-class courses and facilities. The new content will be available on the iFIT platform, which runs on mobile devices as well as iFIT-enabled machines (NordicTrack, ProForm, and Freemotion). Drawing on its global network of master trainers and fitness experts, iFIT will create golf-focused programming to integrate into its industry-leading immersive content—enabling users to train anytime, anywhere.

iFIT will introduce Arcis-branded golf fitness to its network of over 6 million users. Known for delivering personalized workouts from stunning global locations, iFIT will now feature content set at Arcis’s premier golf courses and fitness facilities equipped with Freemotion product.

“This global partnership aligns perfectly with the health-and-wellness goals that are so important to our membership,” said Blake Walker, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Arcis Golf. “The collaboration with iFIT will expand our brand awareness to new audiences as we lead in golf fitness, best-in-class instruction, and technology. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will bring.”

Emphasizing that “the magic will be in the quality of the content,” Walker said the collaboration will combine Arcis’ golf expertise with iFIT’s content platform to create high-impact golf-fitness programming. Together, they will develop golf workouts, performance training, and on-course strategy sessions—produced at Arcis Golf clubs—while also refining iFIT’s marketing to better target golf-focused audiences.

“This partnership positions us to make an immediate and meaningful impact in the fast-growing golf fitness space by partnering with a premier golf and lifestyle brand like Arcis Golf,” said Mark Watterson, CEO of iFIT Commercial. “Their exceptional portfolio of beautiful golf courses, top-tier facilities, equipped with Freemotion equipment, and industry leadership give us a powerful foundation for long-term success.”

For additional information on Arcis Golf, access the website at www.arcisgolf.com and for iFIT, www.ifit.com.

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is a premier owner and operator of 70 private, resort, and daily fee clubs in the United States. An industry leader, Arcis Golf continues to transform its portfolio of clubs into inclusive, lifestyle hubs with dynamic programming and unrivaled amenities. Golf and country clubs are elevated to levels of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of families, friends, members, and guests of all ages. The company is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is committed to enhancing service levels and to reinventing the modern club experience. Headquarters: 8343 Douglas Avenue, Ste. 200, Dallas, TX 75225. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: arcisgolf.com.

About iFIT Inc.

iFIT Inc. is a global leader in fitness technology, pioneering connected fitness to help people live longer, healthier lives. With a community of more than 6 million athletes around the world, iFIT delivers immersive, personalized workout experiences at-home, on the go, and in the gym. Powered by a comprehensive ecosystem of proprietary software, innovative hardware, and engaging content, the iFIT platform brings fitness to life through its portfolio of brands: NordicTrack, ProForm, Freemotion, and the iFIT app. From cardio and strength training to recovery, iFIT empowers athletes at every stage of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.com.