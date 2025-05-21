KBRA Assigns A- Rating to Various City of Chicago, IL General Obligation Bonds; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds; Outlook Remains Negative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of A- to the City of Chicago, IL: General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025A; General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025B; General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025C; General Obligation Bonds, Taxable Series 2025D; General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025E; General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025F (Housing and Economic Development Projects); and, General Obligation Bonds, Taxable Series 2025G (Housing and Economic Development Projects). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of A- for the City's outstanding General Obligation Bonds. The rating Outlook remains Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

The City’s regional significance reflected in its substantial tax base and large, diverse economic base.

Ample available reserve balances supplement the City’s solid liquidity position.

The funding of a third consecutive advance pension contribution, albeit from a one-time assigned fund balance, is an important and meaningful step towards long-term pension funding stability.

Credit Challenges

Reliance on non-recurring revenues rather than structural expenditure adjustments to resolve budgetary shortfalls calls into question the City’s ongoing ability to meet its exceptionally high pension-driven fixed cost burden and growing personnel and other operating costs.

The advance pension contributions made since 2023 to stabilize the NPL and prevent liquidation losses, while credit positive in the long run, risk crowding out other Corporate Fund spending in the short run, unless additional long-term funding sources are identified.

Compounding the City’s severely underfunded pension status, the possibility of retroactive adjustments and increased future pension benefits exists should the pension systems’ Tier 2 benefits fall out of compliance with IRS Safe Harbor Tests.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Long-term revenue enhancements and spending reforms that address the City’s growing structural budget gap.

Dedication of specific revenues (in lieu of one-time assigned fund balance) to achieve actuarial pension funding requirements.

Improved debt ratios, reflecting a sustained moderation of borrowing and continued expansion of the resource base.

For Downgrade

Use of Chicago Skyway and parking meter asset and concession lease reserves to offset budgetary gaps.

Failure to adhere to established financial and debt policies.

Borrowing by the City for other than capital purposes.

