Just in Time for Spring, Cash App Afterpay Expands Merchant Network to Empower Smarter Spending

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cash App Afterpay announces a fresh wave of new brands added to its network, empowering its U.S. customers with flexible payment options that can help manage their spending without compromising their lifestyle. This season’s new partnerships include Aviator Nation, Brandon Blackwood, Double D Ranchwear, Fly Fairly, Huckberry, Mejuri, Nuuds, Parke, PetMeds, Plug, Rainbow Shops, Rugs Direct, StitchFix, Turo, and many more.

A recent report reveals 63% of Gen Z have moved away from credit cards in favor of alternative payments such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) as hidden fees, high interest rates, and financial stress drive demand for more transparent alternatives.[1] With this new wave of spring partnerships, customers can now shop responsibly from Afterpay’s growing list of new merchants across lifestyle, home, experiences, wellness, and fashion categories.

“Our customers are seeking out more ways to shop that align with their financial goals, especially in today’s climate,” said Alex Fisher, Head of Revenue, North America, Cash App Commerce. “The ability to offer pay-over-time solutions not only empowers them to spend responsibly, but it also supports our merchant partners by driving incremental sales and strong customer loyalty.”

In a time when economic uncertainty continues to shape household budgets, Afterpay remains committed to providing tools that help next-generation consumers spend within their means. Built on a foundation of financial inclusion, Afterpay is not just an alternative to credit, it’s a modern way to shop smarter. As of Q4 2024, Block reports 98% of Afterpay purchases incurred no late fees, and 95% of installments were paid on time.

Download the Afterpay app on iOS or Android to explore all available merchants.

About Cash App Afterpay

Cash App Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing eligible shoppers to buy products immediately and pay over time - enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins. Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world’s favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ).