Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) Expands AI-First Solutions to the U.S. Market with IBM Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a global leader in digital transformation and AI-first experience solutions, today announced the expansion of its AI-driven solutions into the United States market. Leveraging IBM technologies like watsonx and Maximo, the expansion will focus on generative AI, automation and data platforms, in addition to cloud, EAM and ESG services. Drawing from over 14 years of experience with IBM, BCT’s Digital Group, “BCT EXP,” will lead the initiative.

“We are excited to bring AI solutions to our customers in the United States, empowering workforces to do more with less,” said Navin Prasad, EVP, Global Head of Experience at BCT. “As a global leader in AI, IBM's innovation is more valuable than ever. With our expansion in the US, BCT EXP will help customers protect value, drive down costs, and improve the efficacy and governance of their AI initiatives.”

By harnessing IBM solutions—including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance, watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx Assistant and more—BCT EXP’s US expansion will concentrate on the following key areas:

AI assistants and databases

Automation platforms and B2B integratio n , including business automation, IT automation and app integration

, including business automation, IT automation and app integration Data fabric and analytics, including governance, integration and business analytics

Driving Customer Success Through Innovation

BCT’s deep commitment to the IBM AI portfolio lies in the value it delivers to customers. Recent customer success stories include a large-scale IBM Maximo implementation for one of the world’s largest metros, serving a community of 30 million people and 1 million daily active users. The project streamlined maintenance, procurement, and ERP operations, and created a unified interface for accessing asset information and 3D visualization of the metro infrastructure. It also improved user experience and enabled robust payment tracking, reporting, and data visualization.

This successful project is one of many achieved with IBM solutions, as BCT has led the market in the Middle East, India, and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Building on its strong foundation, BCT is thrilled to expand its presence in the United States. BCT consistently delivers cutting-edge IBM technology, maintains top-tier customer satisfaction, and demonstrates extensive technical and sales expertise. Empowered by deep domain expertise in retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), energy, banking, government, healthcare, and oil and gas, BCT is an established provider of IBM solutions across industries.

“We are excited to continue to enable business partners like BCT in their acceleration of AI technology for their clients and scaling of their business,” said David La Rose, GM, IBM Ecosystem Sell. “Their implementation of IBM’s watsonx solutions across a global landscape not only shows their commitment to emerging technologies and innovation, but also their expertise in bringing these opportunities to market.”

As BCT EXP intensifies its focus on the United States market, it reaffirms its commitment to empowering workforces with AI, driving sustainable innovation, and delivering exceptional experiences to every customer.

About Bahwan CyberTek (BCT)

The Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) Group is a global provider of digital transformation solutions, specializing in enterprise systems, AI, tech infrastructure, future-fit products, and Internet of Things (IoT). BCT EXP is focused on delivering remarkable digital-phygital experiences. With a proven track record of delivering mission-critical solutions to customers worldwide, the BCT Group empowers organizations to become future-fit in the age of AI and beyond. For more information, visit https://dt-metrics.com/3Qsz9O6.