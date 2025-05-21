Orca Integrates with AWS Security Hub to Deliver Unmatched Cloud Risk Visibility

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, the pioneer in agentless cloud security, today announced a new integration with AWS Security Hub, delivering advanced cloud security telemetry and context-rich risk insights directly into AWS’s centralized security posture management solution.

With this integration, security teams can now access Orca’s comprehensive cloud risk intelligence within AWS Security Hub, gaining a complete view of risks across all AWS accounts, workloads, APIs, storage buckets, and databases. Organizations are empowered to improve risk prioritization, accelerate investigations, and streamline remediation by understanding which threats in their cloud estate matter most.

“Cloud security teams are challenged to identify risks and prioritize alerts, while requiring the context to act fast to remediate issues,” said Raf Chiodo, Chief Revenue Officer at Orca Security. “With Orca’s rich telemetry now flowing into AWS Security Hub, our customers gain instant clarity to pinpoint the threats that truly endanger their business and take decisive action—without the noise. We are proud to work closely with AWS to make cloud security easy and drive more efficiencies for our mutual customers.”

AWS Security Hub serves as the central system for monitoring the security and compliance posture of AWS environments. It aggregates findings from AWS services such as Amazon GuardDuty, AWS Inspector, and AWS Config—as well as integrated third-party solutions like Orca—into a single, unified dashboard to provide continuous monitoring and centralized visibility.

Powered by Orca’s patented agentless SideScanning technology, the integration prioritizes risks including vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, and lateral movement—across cloud infrastructure, workloads, applications, data, APIs, identities, and more. AWS users benefit from automated actions and rules pushed directly from the Orca Platform to Security Hub, ensuring security teams have immediate, actionable insights in one place.

The integration is the latest in a series of collaborations between Orca and AWS, including support for Amazon Bedrock, Amazon GuardDuty and Amazon Security Lake. Named winner of the 2022 Global AWS Security Partner Award, Orca continues to expand its capabilities to help organizations secure their AWS cloud estates end-to-end.

Orca supports over 100 AWS services and is available in AWS Marketplace.

About Orca Security

Orca enables organizations to make cloud security a strategic advantage. With the most comprehensive coverage and visibility across multi-cloud environments, the agentless-first Orca Platform unites teams to eliminate complexities, vulnerabilities and risks. Backed by Temasek, CapitalG, ICONIQ Capital, Redpoint Ventures and others, Orca is trusted by hundreds of organizations, including SAP, Gannett, Autodesk, Unity, Lemonade and Digital Turbine. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or book a personalized demo.