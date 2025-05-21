ElastiFlow and Rohde & Schwarz Collaborate To Deliver Unmatched Network Traffic Insights

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ElastiFlow, a pioneer in the observability space, today announced a strategic partnership with Rohde & Schwarz, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of test and measurement, secure communications, monitoring and network testing, and broadcasting equipment. This collaboration aims to improve network visibility and data enrichment capabilities for enterprises worldwide.

Network flow data, in the form of IPFIX records, is essential for understanding network traffic, detecting anomalies, and ensuring optimized performance and robust security. The new alliance leverages ElastiFlow to enrich IPFIX records from Rohde & Schwarz solutions, transforming raw data into actionable insights. This enables rapid, real-time detection of network events, security threats, and application performance issues.

The collaboration allows for deep packet inspection (DPI) technology to enhance IPFIX-based systems by providing granular, real-time analytics on application usage and user behavior. The partnership increases operational efficiency by eliminating redundancies, optimizing reporting streams, and driving deeper visibility into network performance, allowing network teams to make fast, data-driven decisions.

“We are excited to partner with ElastiFlow to bring unparalleled network traffic insights to enterprises worldwide. By combining our advanced deep packet inspection capabilities with ElastiFlow’s innovative network flow data technology, we can provide customers with a more comprehensive understanding of their network activity. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of modern network visibility, and we look forward to working together to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.” Dr. Ing. Martin Mieth, Director Network Analysis for ipoque – A Rohde & Schwarz Company.

“This partnership with Rohde & Schwarz underscores ElastiFlow’s ability to integrate seamlessly with industry-leading technologies to deliver powerful, real-time network insights. Combining our enriched flow data with their deep packet inspection and network monitoring expertise enables enterprises to eliminate blind spots, optimize performance, and strengthen security. This demonstrates the trust in ElastiFlow’s solutions and our commitment to providing scalable, high-value integrations that enhance the broader network observability ecosystem.”

— Rob Cowart, Founder & CEO, ElastiFlow

Organizations or OEMs looking to enhance their data integration with innovative DPI and IPFIX technologies can visit our partner page to learn more.

About Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity divisions. For over 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company’s leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory, and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned Munich-based company can act independently, long-term, and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of 2.93 billion euros in the 2023-2024 fiscal year (July to June). As of June 30, 2024, Rohde & Schwarz had more than 14,400 employees worldwide.

Additional information can be found at Rohde & Schwarz (www.rohde-schwarz.com), or connect with Rohde & Schwarz on Twitter or LinkedIn.

More information about the product can be found at ipoque – A Rohde & Schwarz Company

About ElastiFlow

ElastiFlow ensures connectivity across complex networks by providing real-time, contextualized observability for all connected services and applications. By eliminating data silos and connectivity blind spots, we enable seamless, proactive collaboration across NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps – accelerating detection and response, optimizing resources, streamlining service deployments, and delivering exceptional user experiences. Additional information can be found at ElastiFlow Inc. (www.elastiflow.com), or connect with ElastiFlow on Twitter and LinkedIn.