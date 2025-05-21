Lido Advisors Enters into Strategic Partnership with HPS to Support Continued Growth

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lido Advisors (“Lido”), a leading wealth advisory firm with over $30 billion in assets under management, today announced a strategic partnership with investment funds managed by HPS Investment Partners (“HPS”), a leading global alternative investment firm with approximately $150 billion in AUM. HPS joins Lido’s existing partner Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”) and more than 135 Lido employee-owners to support the firm’s continued growth and long-term vision.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lido delivers a personalized, family office-style experience to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions – offering a holistic approach to wealth advisory that includes investment management, estate and tax planning, and access to alternatives strategies. With the support of Charlesbank, Lido has significantly scaled its business, driven by a mission to help clients grow and protect their legacies. Lido’s new partnership with HPS further enhances the firm’s ability to strategically expand its business over the long term.

“This partnership with HPS marks an exciting new chapter for Lido, and we are extremely well positioned to continue our momentum delivering for our clients and team,” said Jason Ozur, CEO of Lido. “I’m incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved the past four years while staying true to our client-first values. Lido’s success has been a true team effort, and I’m especially happy for our more than 135 employee-owners, many of whom joined us through mergers, believing in our mission and growth trajectory. Seeing their commitment rewarded is one of the most fulfilling parts of this journey.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the HPS team. Their collaborative approach and long-term vision align perfectly with our goals, and we’re eager to begin this next phase of growth together,” added Mr. Ozur. “We are deeply grateful to Michael Choe, David Katz, Mutian Rui, Andrew Jackman, and the entire Charlesbank team for their exceptional partnership over the past four years. Their strategic guidance and alignment with our values played a critical role in our success, and we look forward to entering Lido’s next phase together.”

Charlesbank will continue its partnership with Lido. “Lido’s growth has been extraordinary, and we want to congratulate Jason, Ken, and the entire Lido team on their accomplishments,” remarked Michael Choe, Managing Director & CEO of Charlesbank. “We are pleased to welcome HPS as Lido begins this new chapter.” David Katz, Managing Director of Charlesbank, added, “Lido has made extensive investments in its team and capabilities in recent years, establishing the firm as a standout in the wealth management space. We’re excited to continue our partnership as Lido builds on its innovative strategies and differentiated client-first service model.”

Ken Stern, President of Lido, concluded, “Our new partnership with HPS validates the strength of our platform and underscores the significant opportunities ahead. Lido is extremely well positioned to continue growing and enhancing the services we can provide our clients.”

Ardea Partners LP served as lead financial advisor, and William Blair & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Lido. Houlihan Lokey and Piper Sandler & Co. also provided financial advice. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Lido and Charlesbank. Herrick, Feinstein LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP also provided legal advice. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to HPS.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with over $30 billion in assets under management and 40 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing estate and tax planning, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients’ financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

About HPS Investment Partners

HPS Investment Partners, LLC is a leading global, credit-focused alternative investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure, including privately negotiated senior debt; privately negotiated junior capital solutions in debt, preferred and equity formats; liquid credit including syndicated leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and high yield bonds; asset-based finance and real estate. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with approximately $150 billion of assets under management as of March 2025. For more information, please visit www.hpspartners.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $20 billion of assets under management. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrial and technology. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through complementary strategies spanning management-led buyouts, opportunistic credit and technology investments. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.