Variscite and Memfault Partner for Enhanced IoT/Embedded Device Observability and OTA Updates

TEL AVIV, Israel & SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, announced a partnership with Memfault to expand Variscite SoM management, security, and over-the-air (OTA) capabilities. This collaboration gives Variscite customers access to Memfault’s platform for comprehensive device monitoring, debugging, and remote updates.

Memfault offers a platform for monitoring, debugging, and securely updating embedded/IoT devices deployed in the field. The system collects critical data including crashes, errors, health metrics, and usage analytics, allowing developers to detect and resolve issues quickly, even in remote environments. To complete the process, the system also supports secure over-the-air (OTA) updates, enabling rapid deployment of fixes and improvements. This significantly shortens detection and resolution times from weeks or months to just days.

The platform is fully compatible with Variscite SoMs running Linux, Android, or real-time operating systems and suitable for all Variscite modules, including SoMs based on the NXP i.MX 9, i.MX 8, i.MX 7, and i.MX 6 series, as well as the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62 series of application processors. It requires low power and minimal memory usage, and supports a wide range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

"Consumer and industrial users rely on their connected devices, yet it’s notoriously difficult for developers to identify and solve issues, let alone monitor battery performance, system crashes, or boot failures without the Memfault platform," said Justin Platt, Memfault Director of Partnerships. "Our integration with Variscite’s reliable hardware infrastructure is production-ready and this partnership makes it simple for customers to get complete visibility into device performance and quality in the field."

"With Memfault's platform now available to Variscite customers, developers can have enhanced insights into their software and greater control throughout their product’s lifecycle,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP of Business Development and Sales at Variscite. "Combined with Variscite’s production-ready solutions that accelerate time to market, this partnership further supports our shared goal: helping customers bring reliable products to market, faster."

This solution can be valuable for customers developing devices with zero tolerance for bugs or performance issues, such as medical devices. Variscite’s extensive compliance commitments, including the ISO 13485 medical certification, combined with Memfault’s tools, support the high standards required for mission-critical applications. Additionally, Memfault helps streamline regulatory compliance through SOC 2 accreditation, GDPR support, and readiness for evolving requirements like the EU Data Act and the Cyber Resilience Act.

About Memfault

Memfault is the first Observability and OTA platform purpose built for connected devices, helping hardware companies bring connected products to market faster, reduce maintenance costs, and deliver better customer experiences. With Memfault’s monitoring, diagnostics, and update management tools, organizations can proactively identify and resolve issues before they impact users and ship updates with confidence. As devices become more complex and fleets scale, Memfault ensures that engineering, product, and support teams stay aligned, accelerating innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Stripes, Uncork Capital, Partech, the 5G Innovation Lab, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit memfault.com.

About Variscite

Variscite is a global leader in System on Module (SoM) design and manufacturing, setting the standard for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality, reliable modules. The company offers the most extensive ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market, featuring a wide range of configuration options that span from entry-level to high-performance, powered by robust SoCs such as the NXP i.MX8, i.MX9, and i.MX6 series and Texas Instruments AM62. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with ISO13485 and ISO9001 medical and industrial standards, ensuring the highest quality. Coupled with top-tier support and extended product longevity, Variscite consistently delivers dependable products and services throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial development to end-of-life. For more information, please contact Variscite’s sales team at sales@variscite.com or https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/.