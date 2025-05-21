MSCI and Intapp Are Partnering to Deliver Enhanced Private Capital Market Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) and Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to form a strategic collaboration that will streamline how private market professionals can discover, analyze and act on opportunities.

This partnership will make MSCI’s wide-ranging suite of private assets information – including private equity, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure benchmarks, fund, asset and deal performance metrics, and market research – available directly within the Intapp DealCloud deal and relationship management platform.

Streamlined access to critical market intelligence within DealCloud will enable greater transparency, availability of sourcing and origination-related data, and analytical rigor of investment decisions for alternative asset firms. With native access, DealCloud users will be able to interact directly with MSCI’s private assets data through intuitive dashboards and customizable reporting. They can also mine MSCI’s real assets data, including property-level data, as they identify and research potential investment opportunities.

Luke Flemmer, Head of Private Assets at MSCI, commented: “By integrating our insights into a platform trusted by over 1,000 general partners, we’re enabling faster, more informed decision-making across private markets. This collaboration with DealCloud embeds MSCI’s private asset datasets directly into the daily workflows of investment professionals, enhancing both efficiency and transparency. MSCI is committed to advancing clarity in private markets through robust, independent data and analytics, and this partnership very much supports that goal.”

Ben Harrison, President of Industries at Intapp, added: “We remain committed to delivering our clients third-party market data that is fully integrated into our platform without the need for manual data entry. This enhances our users’ experience and provides mutual clients with the right information at the right time, enabling them to source and execute the best opportunities. Our new partnership with MSCI expands access to robust private markets datasets directly inside DealCloud – helping investors and advisors in private capital and real assets better navigate large datasets, thoughtfully evaluate complex markets, and close more deals.”

MSCI and Intapp are negotiating a final agreement after which MSCI’s datasets will become available on the DealCloud platform in the coming months.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit Intapp.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.