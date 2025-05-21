McNally Capital Invests in Quiet Professionals, LLC

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McNally Capital, a private equity firm specializing in acquiring founder-, family-, and management-owned businesses in the lower middle market, is pleased to announce its late 2024 investment in Quiet Professionals, LLC, a leading provider of advanced technology and intelligence solutions for the U.S. national security community. McNally Capital partnered with Nio Advisors, LLC, in the acquisition of Quiet Professionals.

Quiet Professionals’ strong track record and mission-focused approach align well with McNally’s investment strategy, extensive relationships in the national security sector, and proven approach to scaling mission-driven businesses. The partnership is expected to drive organic and inorganic growth, enabling Quiet Professionals to expand its capabilities and enhance support for the evolving Special Operations (SOF) community.

Quiet Professionals, founded in 2013 by Andrew “Andy” Wilson, is a Tampa, Florida-based defense contractor known for its work in big data analytics, cybersecurity, machine learning, and geospatial intelligence for government clients. The company delivers elite talent and cutting-edge solutions to the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, with core services ranging from operational mission support and cloud services to open-source intelligence analysis. Quiet Professionals recently garnered industry attention by securing a $64.7 million U.S. Marine Corps contract to provide technical support for an intelligence system, bolstering its reputation as a mission-critical partner to the military.

"Partnering with Quiet Professionals as a platform allows and encourages the business to invest significantly in new capabilities and capitalize on supporting the company in the evolving SOF and national security mission as a true mission partner," said Michael Ember, Principal at McNally Capital. "Our deep experience in the national security sector and history of partnering with founders enabled an ideal partnership with Andy and his team. We look forward to supporting the company and mission with unparalleled placement, access, and capital."

Andy Wilson, Quiet Professionals’ Founder and CEO, welcomed the partnership: "McNally Capital’s investment is a game-changer for Quiet Professionals. We chose McNally because they understand our mission and have a proven track record of scaling companies like ours. With McNally’s support, we’ll be able to invest more in our people, products, and R&D and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners. My team of quiet professionals is ready and excited to take the company to new heights, continuing our unwavering support to those who protect our nation."

Under the new partnership, Quiet Professionals will continue to operate under the leadership of Andy Wilson and its current management team. McNally Capital will bring additional resources and strategic guidance through its network of industry experts. The investment will enable Quiet Professionals to pursue strategic growth initiatives – such as developing next-generation analytics and AI tools, expanding service offerings, and potentially acquiring complementary businesses – to better serve the rapidly evolving needs of the defense and intelligence communities.

About McNally Capital

McNally Capital is a private equity firm based in Chicago, Illinois. The Firm is currently investing out of its committed buyout fund, McNally Capital Fund III, LP.

The Firm pursues thesis-driven buyout investments in the lower middle market across two primary industries: Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Technology & Services. McNally Capital seeks to apply its hands-on experience, institutional capabilities, and proprietary value creation framework to its portfolio companies to benefit management teams in their next phase of growth and build value for McNally Capital’s investors.

Ward McNally, Co-CEO & Managing Partner, founded the firm in 2008. He is a sixth-generation member of the McNally family, which proudly owned and operated Rand McNally & Company for nearly 150 years until its sale in 1997. We believe these roots provide a deep appreciation of building and scaling companies that shape industries and endure for generations. This experience drove the Firm to invest capital into founder-, family-, and management-led businesses in the lower middle market on behalf of investors, with the goal of preserving legacies while capitalizing on possibilities.

Today, the Firm consists of 20 team members dedicated to navigating transformation and growth for its portfolio companies through a rigorous, repeatable, and scalable value creation process.

For more information, please visit www.mcnallycapital.com.

About Quiet Professionals

Quiet Professionals delivers cutting-edge technology and services to the SOF community and other key defense and national security partners. Its innovative solutions enable mission success and enhance operational readiness.

For more information, please visit www.quietprofessionalsllc.com.