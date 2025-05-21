Distinguished Programs Partners with Johnsonese Brokerage LLC as Endorsed Insurance Provider for National Independent Talent Organization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distinguished Programs (“Distinguished”), a leading insurance program administrator, has partnered with Johnsonese Brokerage LLC (“Johnsonese”) as an endorsed insurance provider for the National Independent Talent Organization (“NITO”). The partnership aims to deliver specialized insurance solutions to talent representatives and touring artists, with a focus on protecting musical instruments and supporting the broader creative community.

NITO represents hundreds of independent talent agencies and managers across the United States, collectively representing more than 5,000 touring artists. The organization provides exclusive benefits, fosters community, and champions equity and sustainability across the live and recorded music industries.

As part of the partnership, NITO members will have access to exclusive discounted pricing when insuring their musical instruments through the program.

“We built this program to make insurance more accessible and less intimidating for artists and their teams,” said Christopher D. Johnson, owner of Johnsonese. “Our role is to simplify the process—making it easier for talent managers to get fast, effective coverage without the headaches. Whether you’re insuring a single instrument or an entire tour’s worth of gear, we’re here to make it manageable.”

“NITO is committed to providing our members with resources that are built for professionals who live on the road and work independently,” added Nathaniel Marro, Executive Director at NITO. “Distinguished and Johnsonese understand those challenges, and they’ve delivered a program that reflects that reality. We’re excited to bring this benefit to our community.”

“We view instruments not just as insurable items, but as irreplaceable extensions of an artist’s voice,” said Patrick Drummond, president of Distinguished’s Fine Art & Collectibles division. “We recognize that damage or loss in transit can sideline a tour and threaten an artist’s income. Our team is built to respond quickly and thoughtfully when that happens, with coverage designed for the creative world.”

The Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles program, in partnership with Johnsonese, provides tailored insurance solutions for musical instruments and the creative professionals who depend on them. Leveraging extensive expertise and industry connections, Distinguished continues its mission to support organizations like NITO and safeguard the work and tools of artists and performers.

For more information, please contact Christopher D. Johnson at chris@johnsonese.com.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Administrator and MGA providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Fine Art and Collectibles, Environmental and Construction Professional, Executive Lines, Inland Marine, Real Estate, Community Associations, Surety, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and Liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished’s high-limit Umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its area of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

About Johnsonese Brokerage LLC

Johnsonese Brokerage is a boutique insurance agency focused on delivering personalized service to Entertainment (Music, Film, Theatre), Creative, and Technology markets. Founded in Chicago in 2008, Johnsonese serves clients from coast to coast. Because of our highly experienced team’s in-depth knowledge of your specific industry, we can rapidly deliver a broad range of coverage for even the most complex situations. Our office is co-located at 2112, Chicago’s first business incubator focused on the development of entrepreneurs in music, film/video, and creative industry-focused technologies.

About The National Independent Talent Organization

The National Independent Talent Organization is a 501(c)(6) trade organization representing hundreds of independent talent agencies and managers nationwide. Our members represent over 5,000 touring artists performing in every state. NITO provides exclusive resources and benefits while cultivating a community with the free exchange of ideas and best practices for our members. Our work advances a fairer and more equitable live and recorded music environment, ensuring that NITO is a leading voice in the decisions affecting our industry.