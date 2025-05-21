EVT and IMAX Expand Fast-Growing Partnership with Four New IMAX With Laser Locations In Australia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVT (ASX: EVT) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced a significant expansion of their fast-growing partnership, with an agreement for four new state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser systems across Australia. The agreement represents the largest deal ever for new IMAX locations in Australia and triples the IMAX network with EVT. Three locations are set to open before the end of 2026, with an additional location set to open in 2027.

EVT has rapidly grown its offering, becoming the largest operator of IMAX locations in Australia. EVT’s existing IMAX footprint includes the iconic IMAX Sydney in Darling Harbour - which has consistently ranked among the top 5 locations globally for IMAX since it reopened in late 2023 - and Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast, which opened in December. The partnership extends to Australia, New Zealand and Germany where IMAX and EVT are partnered on seven locations across these countries, with seven more locations set to open.

“A key element of the EVT entertainment strategy is to target investment into ‘Fewer and Better’ locations, maximising EVT’s premiumization concepts and solidifying our leading positions. Our customers love the IMAX format and when you pair that with our broad range of premium seating options, we continue to deliver world class movie-going experiences. The growing preference for premium cinema is evident in our record-breaking key metrics results. With a strong future IMAX line-up, we look forward to offering more customers the IMAX experience” said EVT CEO, Jane Hastings.

“Moviegoer demand for IMAX significantly eclipses our current footprint in Australia and EVT continues to be very proactive and strategic in filling that gap, with IMAX locations set for new areas across the country,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “EVT and IMAX share a passion and keen focus on delivering the best possible cinematic experience, and we look forward to adding even more locations in one of our most productive markets worldwide.”

IMAX has undergone unprecedented growth in Australia – inclusive of this deal, the IMAX network in the country has grown eightfold since late 2022, when IMAX Melbourne was the only location in the country. IMAX currently has four locations open in the country, and this deal bumps the backlog count to five new locations slated to open.

The deal comes as IMAX continues to ride a wave of momentum in Australia. The country was the top market overall by per-screen-average (PSA) for IMAX in 2024, with an average of nearly $4.5 million per screen in the market - the next-best market delivered a PSA of just over $2.4 million. Similarly, Australia currently ranks as the tenth market overall for IMAX box office - a stellar result from just four locations in the country and ranking behind powerhouse IMAX markets like the U.S., China, Japan and the UK.

The new EVT location will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced entertainment experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The experience is set apart by a ground-breaking 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

ABOUT EVT

Entertainment businesses that excite every sense. Commercial Ventures driven by a passion for new opportunities. Travel businesses that always feel local and authentic.

Event Cinemas is part of EVT

Event Cinemas is the ultimate experience for movie-goers, entertainment precincts that offer state-of-the-art cinema with quality food and beverage: from bars and cafes with extensive wines and highly trained baristas, to Scoop Alley – our self-service candy bar. The dining experience at Event Cinemas is far from being just about popcorn. Then there’s our big movie experience – V-Max, with big seats, big sound and a huge 20 metre digital screen, guaranteeing maximum impact. And Gold Class, the finest in luxury cinema, with every seat, literally, the best seat in the house.

Entertainment: 140+ Cinema Experiences | 150+ Bars and Restaurants | Wellness

Event Cinemas AU & NZ | BCC Cinemas | Rialto Cinemas | The Embassy | CineStar Germany | Moonlight | Skyline Drive In | Cinebuzz OnDemand | State Theatre | SpaQ | Thredbo leisure Centre & Golf Course | Rydges Formosa Golf Course

Ventures: ~$2B Property Portfolio | Partnerships

EVT Property Development | EVT Hotel Management | EDGE CT | EVT Media & Sponsorship | EVT Partnerships | The Parlour Lane Company

Travel: 80+ Hotels | Australia's number 1 Ski Resort

QT | Rydges | Atura | LyLo | Independent Collection by EVT | Thredbo

ASX top 200: EVT | ~$1Bn Annual turnover | $2Bn+ Market Cap | Team of ~9000

For more information visit www.evt.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2025, there were 1,810 IMAX systems (1,738 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 61 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, and IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).