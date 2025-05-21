Indeed Deploys Agentforce to Streamline Employer Onboarding with AI-Powered Support

SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced that Indeed, the world’s #1 job site, is deploying Agentforce to support employer account onboarding with digital labor. By leveraging AI agents to automate routine administrative tasks, Indeed aims to scale its support operations, enabling teams to handle more complex issues and build stronger relationships with employers to help accelerate hiring.

Indeed hosts 610 million Job Seeker Profiles 1, enabling more than 3.3 million employers to connect with the right candidates. Successfully engaging these employers is a key part of Indeed’s business operations, with numerous support teams assigned to the effort. After realizing that roughly 22% of employer support requests are related to the onboarding or account moderation process, Indeed recognized an opportunity for a more efficient experience. The company turned to Agentforce — Salesforce’s digital labor platform for bringing trusted, autonomous AI agents into the flow of work — to provide the solution.

With Agentforce, employer questions can be autonomously answered to quickly address routine questions related to Indeed’s account verification process or handle administrative tasks related to onboarding or job posting. For example, if an employer receives an alert about an issue with a job posting, such as a too-short job description, they can ask an agent in natural language why it was flagged. Agentforce can suggest ways to resolve job and account issues and walk users through resolution steps in real time. This will reduce the amount of time Indeed employees spend on simple and repetitive questions and manual processes, freeing them up to spend more time on more fulfilling tasks like engaging directly with employers.

“At Indeed, our mission to help people get jobs drives everything we do. To make that mission a reality, we’re committed to helping employers find and connect with the right candidates easily and simply,” said Anthony Moisant, Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer at Indeed. “With Agentforce, we’re streamlining the hiring experience so our teams can focus on what matters most: empowering employers to make great hires — and helping job seekers land the right opportunity, faster.”

In addition to Agentforce, Indeed will deploy Data Cloud to harmonize its extensive data from different systems and formats — including articles with instructions for updating a job posting and an employer’s account status — to ground Agentforce. MuleSoft allows Agentforce to instantly access Indeed’s third-party data sources, systems, and applications, making it even more effective at providing Indeed’s team with timely support and accurate information.

"Indeed's dedication to rapid and efficient job matching, coupled with outstanding support for employers, is central to its success," said Adam Evans, EVP and GM, Salesforce AI. "By leveraging the power of Salesforce's deeply unified platform, including Agentforce and Data Cloud, Indeed can deliver an enhanced onboarding experience while freeing their teams to concentrate on specialized employer needs and expanding opportunities for job seekers."

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business with AI. Agentforce — the first digital labor solution for enterprises — seamlessly integrates with Customer 360 applications, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a limitless workforce, bringing humans and agents together to deliver customer success on a single, trusted platform. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, March 2024). With over 610 million job seeker Profiles, people in more than 60 countries across 28 languages come to Indeed to search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies. Over 3.3 million employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees. Indeed is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work.