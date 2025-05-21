Manhattan and Shopify Deliver Seamless Omnichannel Shopping Experiences with Latest Order Management Collaboration

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced at its annual customer and partner gathering Momentum that a connector app to Manhattan Active® Order Management is now available in the Shopify App Store.

The connector app provides out of the box connectivity around real-time network inventory, order fulfillment status visibility, and payment processing. Further, the app provides order integration support for Shop Pay as a payment method.

Manhattan also announced that several enterprise class retailers are now live using the connector app to facilitate a best-in-class shopping and fulfillment experience. These customers are benefiting from the full order lifecycle connectivity across Shopify and Manhattan.

Now integrated with Shopify, Manhattan’s Order Management and Store Inventory and Fulfillment solution is available as part of Manhattan Active Omni™, designed to handle the complexities of enterprise business. Manhattan Active Omni helps enterprises provide world class customer service to improve loyalty, real-time enterprise inventory visibility to drive sales, and best in class store fulfillment capabilities to enable pickup in store, curbside pickup, same day delivery, and other vital delivery methods.

“Mastering same-day, BOPIS, and ship-from-store, while ensuring inventory visibility and a seamless customer experience, is the new imperative,” said Rukmani Subramanian, VP of Partnerships, Shopify. "Manhattan's order management powers brands with real-time inventory, seamless fulfillment, and full transparency - driving innovation, growth, and loyalty through exceptional omnichannel experiences."

Brian Kinsella, senior vice president of Product Management for Manhattan, added: “We’re proud to partner with Shopify to deliver a market leading end-to-end commerce solution. Shopify and Manhattan share a vision of speed and ease of checkout and rapid and transparent order fulfillment. Both the Shopify and Manhattan platforms put a premium on customer experience, be that online, in the contact center, or when receiving the ordered items.”

Receive up-to-date product, customer, and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on LinkedIn.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.